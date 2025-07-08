Rockies Select Top Prospect as Franchise Cornerstone in New MLB Mock Draft
The Colorado Rockies haven't had much optimism for their 2025 campaign, but a young superstar in the MLB draft could potentially change that.
As the Rockies approach their 13th losing season in 15 years, they will need to confront the reasons behind their ongoing lack of success and ensure they make the right draft pick to turn things around.
The lack of development and cultivated talent in their minor league system is a concerning trend that helps explain their ongoing struggles.
With four selections in the first 77 picks of this year’s draft, Colorado can alter that with the right group of young talent.
That starts with their top pick at No. 4 overall, where they have a chance to land a superstar with a link to the franchise.
Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and projects, should he be there, that the Rockies will select MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 high school prospect, shortstop Ethan Holliday.
Colorado hasn’t used a top 10 selection on a high school player in the last three drafts, but as Law reports, they value Holliday highly enough to pay a premium and ensure he doesn’t elect to go to college.
“Rumor is the Rockies would go over slot to get Holliday here. If he’s gone, I think they’d take one of the college pitchers,” he wrote.
Now, the Rockies would assuredly love to select Holliday, whose seven-time All-Star father, Matt, played for the franchise in the first six years and last year of his MLB career.
The question is whether he’ll be there or if the Washington Nationals might snag him at No. 1 overall.
If Holliday were to be picked by the Nationals, he’d join his brother, Jackson, who was the top selection in 2022 by the Baltimore Orioles.
If the Stillwater prospect remains available, selecting him is an obvious choice.
Holliday was named the 2025 Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year and has risen enough through the prep ranks to be a player Colorado covets.
In a year without much upside, Holliday would be a special addition to the franchise.
