Rockies Star Latest to Join Franchise Legends on Exclusive List
There’s a chance that when Aug. 1 rolls around, Ryan McMahon will no longer be with the Colorado Rockies.
He is the subject of trade rumors. With two years left on his deal with the Rockies and owed $32 million over the final two years of his contract, his value may be too much to ignore for Colorado when it comes to moving him on the trade market.
More News: Colorado Rockies Star Prospect Has Red-Hot Week with Fresno Grizzlies
But, if he does end up leaving, he’ll hold a place in the National League franchise’s history.
When he took the field on Tuesday evening against the Boston Red Sox, he became just the ninth player in franchise history to play in 1,000 games and the Rockies recognized that on social media.
The rest of the list is filled with Rockies legends, starting with all-time leader Todd Helton, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.
More News: These Statistics Sum Up Why Season Has Been Disastrous for Rockies
Helton not only leads the franchise in games played he is the only one to play in more than 2,000 games with the franchise, as he wrapped up his career with 2,247 games.
He played his entire 17-year career in Colorado, finishing with five All-Star Game nods, four Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves at first base and a batting title.
Charlie Blackmon, who retired after last season, is second with 1,624 games. He wrapped up his career with four appearances in the All-Star Game, two Silver Sluggers and a batting title.
More News: Rockies Option 2023 First-Round Pick Chase Dollander To Triple-A
Third is Carlos González, who played for the Rockies for 11 seasons (2009-18) and was a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner in the outfield. He also had two Silver Sluggers and won a batting title. He played 1,247 games with the franchise.
Fourth is Larry Walker, who played 1,170 games with the Rockies from 1995-2004. He won an MVP with the Rockies. He finished his career with five All-Star Game nods, seven Gold Gloves in the outfield, three Silver Sluggers and three batting titles. He is also in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Vinny Castilla rounds out the Top 5. He played in 1,098 games with Colorado in nine seasons. He finished his 16-year MLB career with three Silver Sluggers and two All-Star Game bids.
More News: Injured Colorado Rockies Slugger Says He is Considering Experimental Treatment
The remaining three players in front of McMahon are Nolan Arenado (1,079 games), Troy Tulowitzki (1,048 games) and Dane Bichette (1,018 games).
Colorado selected him in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of powerful Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He passed on playing baseball at USC and started his professional career in the Rockies’ minor league system. Four years later, he made his Major League debut.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.