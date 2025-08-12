Rockies Have New Top Prospect in Ethan Holliday with Improving Farm System
The Colorado Rockies haven't had a winning record since 2018, and look to be headed for their third straight season with at least 100 loses. Moves have been made, firing Bud Black and trading Ryan McMahon, but not necessarily making the team better. One thing that Rockies fans have to look forward to is their upcoming prospects.
The story of the Rockies season has been tearing down even further, but some excitement at catcher Hunter Goodman's breakout. Frankly, all eyes are on the future. Pitcher Chase Dollander, their former top prospect, has made his debut. The right-hander has struggled, but he has the stuff to be a solid big league pitcher.
Though he was just drafted recently, Dollander is no longer on their prospect list. Even without him, Colorado now has two prospects in the top 60 of MLB Pipeline's top 100.
The Rockies' New Top Prospect
Ethan Holliday was drafted fourth overall by Colorado in the 2025 draft. Arguably the consensus No. 1 player, it was considered a steal for the Rockies. He makes his debut on Pipeline's list as the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball.
The 18-year-old stands at 6-foot-4, weighing 210 pounds with plenty of room to fill out. He sports plus power with a 65 power grade. He was Gatorade's Oklahoma Player of the Year this season.
Holliday's best tool is his swing, and he "may have the most usable left-handed power from his Draft class and he generates it with little effort," according to his scouting report at MLB.com.
Although he likely won't stick at shortstop, Holliday could become one of the better pure hitters in the minor leagues and will likely reach rankings higher than 17. 2024 first round pick Charlie Condon is their second prospect in the top 100, coming in at 60.
About Rockies Prospect Charlie Condon
Condon was the third overall pick in 2024 after a historic season at the University of Georgia where he his .433 with 37 home runs, winning the Golden Spikes Award. He struggled out of the gate with a hand injury in 2024, but Condon still brings plus power and an above average hit tool to the table.
Across three levels in 2025, the 6-foot-6, 22-year-old has had a nice season overall. In 72 games, Condon has slashed .291/.394/.422 for a .816 OPS with 15 doubles, six home runs and 40 RBIs. The slugger mashed at High-A, hitting .312 with an .851 OPS, but struggled after being promoted to Double-A. After hitting just .209 in July, Condon has begun to heat up in a major way.
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Condon pick, given the ballpark he would be playing in after having such a huge power season. As a college bat with above average hit and power tools, he could make it to the big leagues as soon as next season.
As for the rest of Colorado's top 30, right-hander Brody Brecht sits at No. 5. A pitcher with two elite pitches, but below average command, it will be interesting to monitor if he can stick as a starter or will be moved to the bullpen.
More 2025 draftees make their debut on this list as well. Second-round pick JB MIddleton slots in at No. 6, right before competitive balance pick Max Belyeu.
Ethan Hedges (3rd round), Riley Kelly (4th round), and Tanner Thach (8th round) all made their debuts as well.
It's going to take a lot to rebuild this Rockies franchise, and it won't all be done through the farm system, most likely. That being said, they do have a nice start at the top, but need to continue to add more high-end talent, especially if Colorado will continue to draft highly.