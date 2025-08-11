Rockies Top Prospect Charlie Condon Seriously Heating Up After Ugly Cold Streak
The Colorado Rockies have had a complete nightmare of a season at the big league level, which in reality has made it difficult to have much to look forward to or smile about as a fan.
Still very much in the conversation to breaking the Major League Baseball record for losses in a season, not a whole lot has gone right for this struggling Rockies team, which cannot seem to do anything right. What has gone well though, is how their top prospects have performed in the minor leagues, and a recent concerning trend appears to be reversing itself as of late.
Top prospect Charlie Condon -- the No. 3 overall selection in last year's MLB draft -- earned a promotion to Double-A Hartford after a huge start to the year with High-A Spokane. The early returns on bringing him up were strong, but as is often the case, Condon cooled down.
In the month of July, he slashed just .209/.295/.358 over 19 games. Since the calendar has turned to August though, Condon has been back to mashing and seeing the ball at a much better rate. Over the last week, the 22-year-old has collected three three-hit games and put an exclamation point on the hot streak Sunday with a home run he absolutely destroyed:
In nine games this month, Condon is slashing .361/.465/.556 with 13 hits already, raising that slash line in his 28 Double-A contests to a very respectable .262/.355/.427 along with three home runs and 20 RBI.
When Could Condon Reach Major Leagues For Rockies?
In July, it looked like Condon could have a hard time commanding a big league call-up this Septmeber despite the month being made for teams like Colorado who are out of contention to give their youngsters a chance.
If he can stay hot over the next couple of weeks though, the Rockies are going to have a tough time leaving him down there rather than getting their top prospect legitimate MLB reps and at-bats. The hope obviously is that by next season, Condon can be a legitimate contributor at some point rather than just a late-season call-up, so all signs point to him at least getting a chance to make a debut this year.
Condon needs to continue to do what he needs to do in order to keep on improving and demonstrate that he has actually earned the opportunity, but with every passing game this month so far, he is doing exactly that.