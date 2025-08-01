Could Rockies Look Into Munetaka Murakami During the Offseason?
The Colorado Rockies have had a difficult 2025 season when it comes to producing at the MLB level and it will take some time before the team is back to competing once again.
Over time, the question becomes, how do the Rockies get back to a level of in-season success to the point where they can compete with the best of the best once again? Do they go all-in in free agency one year and build that way, or do they focus on development through the farm system, international signings, or a mix of every option available?
The upcoming offseason could be a very interesting one when it comes to available talent, and one of the most intriguing options available on the market could be Munetaka Murakami.
A member of the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the NPB, Murakami has proven to be one of the best home run hitters in the world at various points in his career.
A huge component of Japan's WBC team, he will likely be looking to move to the MLB in 2026, even despite a recent injury that held him out for much of the 2025 season.
What Would Murakami Bring to the Rockies if They Pursue Him?
The first and most obvious trait Murakami brings to the table is just raw power at the plate, as someone who hit 30+ home runs each season from 2021 to 2024, with a whopping 56 in 2022, it is clear that he would fit in well at Coors Field.
Even since returning only a few days ago from injury, he already has two home runs, one of which was absolutely demolished. This type of power would fit exceptionally well into the current Colorado lineup and would be something to be wary of, no matter which field he plays on.
Despite higher strikeout totals in recent years, he also produces quite a few walks, typically keeping his OBP in the range of .370 to .450 over the years.
The fielding for him is always hit-or-miss as he struggles with errors, but he projects more as a designated hitter at the MLB level regardless. His experience predominantly comes at third base, though, so if he is to be utilized in the field, it would more than likely be there or first base.
It will be interesting to see how the remaining games shape up for him, and if they pan out well, as he could really earn himself some more money this offseason by playing at a high level through these remaining weeks.
