Rockies Outfielder Gives Interesting Take on Playing for MLB's Worst Team
There have been some pretty awful MLB teams over the years, but the 2025 Colorado Rockies might just rank at the top of the list when things are all said and done.
It's hard to believe just how poorly the Rockies have played this season, but the stats paint a pretty convincing picture.
Colorado ranks bottom five in all of baseball in just about every meaningful measure both at the plate, and on the mound. According to ESPN, they also claimed the fewest wins through 70 games since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, as the went just 13-57.
The team also has very little hope of meaningful reinforcements coming up any time soon, as they also boast one of the worst farm systems in all of baseball.
When a team is this bad, it's hard to find really anything to remain positive about, both as a fan, and especially as a player.
For one Rockies' outfielder, though, it also offers the chance to play a brand of baseball that very few players on contending teams get to.
Speaking to The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes, Colorado center fielder Brenton Doyle was asked how the team approaches each game, to which Doyle offered a rather poignant take.
“I think where we are, we just have to focus on each day,” Doyle said. "But the position we’re in, we can play really free. We have nothing to lose.”
It's very interesting to hear a player have such a unique view on the state of the team, but it's also a very logical way to go about things as well.
It's true that the Rockies have very little hope of evening sniffing .500, but that also means that the team has no pressure put on them to succeed.
That type of freedom can allow players to play a brand of baseball that those on teams with the pressure of expectations can't. They can lay it all out there, take chances and, as Doyle put it, play like they have noting to lose.
Granted, this type of play isn't necessarily conducive to winning baseball games, but that's the entire point. Nothing is going to magically turn Colorado's season around, so why not play like there's nothing to lose?
