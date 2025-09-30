Rockies Pitching Prospect Griffin Herring Named To Prospect Team of the Year
The future is now for the Colorado Rockies. After a historically bad season and heading into an offseason where they'll have to hire a new manager, all eyes are looking at what's ahead in Denver. More than ever, they're looking toward the coming youth movement.
The two most anticipated Rockies players in a long time are down on the farm in Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon. Both considered top 50 prospects, every possible iteration of the Rockies' future involves those two as cornerstones.
Then, there are the more unheralded prospects who elevate the system, such as Robert Calaz, Brody Brecht and Roc Riggio. However, one young prospect stood taller than anyone else, and that was Griffin Herring. On Monday, Herring was to MLB Pipeline's Prospect Team of the Year.
Herring’s Dominant Season
Griffin Herring was acquired by the Rockies from the New York Yankees in the Ryan McMahon trade in June. Over the course of the season, he pitched at Single-A and High-A. MLB Pipeline names a first and second Prospect of the Year team, and each team has a right-handed and left-handed pitcher. Herring was the first team's left-hander.
He was also one of three finalists for the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year, but lost to Jonah Tong of the New York Mets.
Originally drafted by the Yankees in the sixth round of the 2024 draft out of LSU, Herring was a reliever in his two years in the SEC. He was one of their most reliable relievers during the 2024 season, posting a 1.79 ERA in 21 games.
As soon as he entered pro ball this year, he became a starter and had seemingly no issues adjusting to the workload. He started 23 games and threw 119.1 innings, when his previous high in college was 50.1.
Between Single-A and High-A, Griffin posted a 1.89 ERA with an 11.2 K/9 and 0.997 WHIP. He did a great job limiting base runners, as batters hit just .169 against the 22-year-old.
Herring features a mid-90s fastball with a devastating plus slider as his best option. Since entering pro ball, he has been working on developing a changeup as his third pitch.
His strength is that he has good command and throws strikes, but won't blow by hitters. He was a bit older for his league as a 22-year-old in High-A, but given his dominant season, there's little doubt he'll start at Double-A next season.
Given his age and pretty advanced two pitch arsenal, there's a good chance that Herring could make to the majors rather quickly, sort of in the mold of Chase Dollander. The Rockies will need more pitching with German Marquez hitting free agency and Antonio Senzatela going to the bullpen. Herring might be able to compete for a role later next season.