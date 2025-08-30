Rockies Predicted To Shatter Dubious Record, but Not for Single-Season Losses
The 2025 MLB regular season has been a difficult one for the Colorado Rockies, who have struggled mightily at points during the campaign.
It isn’t all too surprising that they were the first team officially eliminated from a divisional race. They are the only team currently eliminated from playoff contention as well. Alas, that is the outcome when a team plays at a pace to shatter the single-season record for losses.
Last year, that record was set by the Chicago White Sox with 121 defeats. Earlier in the year, it looked as if the Rockies were going to shatter that record. They were 9-49 through May, coming out to a brutal .155 winning percentage. That was well below the .253 winning percentage the White Sox mustered in 2024.
Prior to losing seven out of eight games, Colorado had been playing .500 baseball in August. A hot streak out of the gate in the second half, where they went 15-16, has given them a little bit of breathing room to avoid that ugly record. The Rockies have to win only four games the remainder of the season to avoid setting the single-season record for losses.
They don’t have the easiest schedule to navigate, but will have plenty of motivation to rack up a few more wins. Alas, even if they are able to avoid that dubious record, they are going to make some unwanted history this season. Colorado has already broken the single-season record for run differential.
Rockies Are Making Unwanted MLB History
It was -349, set by the Boston Red Sox in 1932. That team went 43-111. Through Aug. 29, the Rockies are 38-97 and already have a run differential of -353. On pace to also allow the most runs in franchise history, it is a matter of how far beyond the standing records does the team go?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently made bold predictions for each division in baseball. For the National League West, his bold prediction revolved around Colorado. He believes they are going to break the run differential record by triple digits.
“From July 26 through August 22, though, they allowed 8.1 runs with a differential of minus-3.65 runs per game. A repeat of that against a formidable remaining schedule would bring them to about 1,080 runs allowed and a differential of minus-454,” he wrote.
Not only do the Rockies have a propensity to lose games, they are getting blown out in these contests. Can they avoid epic meltdowns that make their run differential sky rocket? Or win a few more games to knock the number down?
It certainly won’t be easy. 22 of their last 28 games are against teams that currently have a winning percentage of at least .485. Colorado is 12-65 when facing off against such teams this year, providing little wiggle room to avoid the single-season loss record and ugly runs allowed records, too.