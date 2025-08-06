Rockies Set Brutal Franchise History Getting Pummeled in Series by Blue Jays
The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates wrapped up a series last weekend that included some monster offensive numbers and plenty of history being recorded.
In Game 1 of the series, the Rockies trailed 9-0 before even stepping up to bat for the first time. But, they were able to scratch and claw their way back, eventually winning 17-16 courtesy of a Brenton Doyle walk-off home run.
For Game 2, Colorado proved that Pirates phenom Paul Skenes was human. Outfielder Jordan Beck hit the first three-run home run off Skenes in his MLB career, helping turn the tide in what ended up being an 8-5 win.
More News: Rockies Send Veteran Infielder to Injured List and Recall Adael Amador
Game 3 did not go the Rockies’ way, as they lost 9-5 with Pittsburgh making some history at their expense.
In back-to-back games, their leadoff hitters, Liover Peguero and Spencer Horwitz, both knocked in at least five runs. They both launched multiple home runs as well, with Peguero accounting for all five Pirates runs on three homers and Horwitz hitting two of his own.
A series win has been rare for the Rockies this year, as they will take any positive momentum they can build.
Alas, none of that positivity carried over into their next series against the Toronto Blue Jays, who came into Coors Field and historically decimated Colorado.
More News: Rockies Claim Another Woeful Franchise Record Against Blue Jays
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Blue Jays and if they are going to regress to the mean any time soon based on their run differential.
Those discussions aren’t going to be as plentiful as they have added to their differential with some blowout victories over the Rockies.
The score of Game 1 was 15-1, followed by a 10-4 defeat in Game 2.
Things got even worse in Game 3, with some brutal Rockies franchise history being recorded.
More News: Rockies Applauded for Adjusting Game Plan and Handling of MLB Trade Deadline
As shared by Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Colorado surrendered a club-record 55 hits, the most allowed in a three-game series.
That came with four outs still needing to be recorded in the game, with rookie Dugan Darnell mercifully ending the eighth inning before more damage was done with the bases loaded.
Alas, Toronto wasn’t done running up the score.
More News: Rockies Recall Anthony Molina From Minor Leagues to Make His First Start of 2025
The Rockies brought in Austin Nola, a catcher, to pitch the ninth inning and things truly got out of hand.
The Blue Jays scored eight more runs and recorded eight more hits in what ended up being a 20-1 demolition.
Colorado ended up giving up 63 hits in the series, with Toronto recording at least 14 in all three games with Coors Field living up to its reputation as a hitter’s haven.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.