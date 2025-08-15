Rockies Reinstate Young Infielder From Injured List Among Multiple Roster Moves
The Colorado Rockies are in the middle of one of their worst seasons in recent memory, with a 32-89 record entering Aug. 15. They have a lot of work to do in the coming years before they can consider becoming playoff contenders again.
Injuries have played a factor in their tough 2025 campaign, but at the same time, the franchise has also clearly focused on building through young assets rather than maintaining their veteran talent.
This has made for some hard-to-watch baseball at times, as even with the offense finding its stride. The pitching has not been able to keep up, and more specifically, it's been a struggle for the starters.
While they have a few good bullpen options to round out their pitching staff, the starting rotation has found little to no success.
Finding out who will be retained as part of the team's core for 2026 and beyond will be the focus of these remaining few weeks of the season, as their hopes of a playoff push was gone basically to start the year.
One of the more intriguing options is young middle infielder Ryan Ritter.
He has played at a few points this season, but his campaign has also been stunted by a recent injury.
Thankfully, he will be returning soon in the newest set of roster moves.
Rockies Announce Multiple Roster Moves
The first two moves made by Colorado on Friday featured Ritter, as he returns to the lineup after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list. As the corresponding move, infielder Adael Amador was optioned back to Triple-A.
Additionally, reliever Angel Chivilli was reinstated from the restricted list and optioned to Triple-A as well.
Getting Ritter back and having a chance to see what the 24-year-old can do is a great thing.
While he hasn't been perfect on either side of the ball, he has shown flashes of improvement as he gets more experience in the MLB. Currently, through 31 games, he is slashing .238/.291/.347 with 13 runs, 12 RBI, a home run, 35 strikeouts and seven walks.
As for Amador and Chivilli both being optioned to Triple-A, these were moves that were more a matter of time than anything else.
They will both have the opportunity to work their way back up to the Major League roster, but with only a few weeks left in the season, it will be beneficial to get reps wherever they can find them.