Rockies Remain in Basement of Most Recent Power Rankings
A rock bottom season for the Colorado Rockies has continued in recent days, as the team suffered a sweep on the road against one of their fellow companions in MLB's basement; the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The trip to the Steel City yielded just one run in three games for a floundering Rockies offense that continues to struggle away from the friendly confines of Coors Field. Colorado lost the three contests of the series by scores of 9-0, 5-1 and 4-0, with Sunday's game resulting in the team becoming the latest victims of Paul Skenes' march to the National League Cy Young Award.
On Monday, the team once again was given the No. 30 spot in the latest edition of the MLB.com power rankings. An inevitability was also confirmed on Sunday, with the Rockies mathematically eliminated from contention for a playoff spot as the club's record dropped to 37-94.
Rockies Rank 30th in Latest MLB Power Rankings
But last week wasn't all bad for the Rockies. Prior to the embarrassing sweep in Pittsburgh, Colorado actually managed to earn a split in a four-game series against the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. In Wednesday's 8-3 win, they even managed to induce a rare blow-up start on the mound on the part of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
The Rockies tagged the two-way superstar for nine hits and five earned runs in his four innings on the mound in what was a two-hit game for outfielder Brenton Doyle, who has served as the team's silver lining through another difficult campaign.
"The Rockies spent the entire weekend not getting hits and not scoring runs, so let’s try to focus on something positive going on with their offense: Brenton Doyle," Will Leitch wrote in explaining the dead-last ranking. "Until Paul Skenes shut the Rockies down on Sunday like he shuts everybody down, Doyle had been leading the NL with a 1.099 OPS since the All-Star break."
Doyle, a 27-year-old outfielder in his third year at the MLB level, struggled mightily over the first half of the season. Even with his recent run of phenomenal play, his OPS for the year still sits below .700 at .695.
But if he's finding something in this nightmare of a season that he could translate into 2026, it could provide a glimmer of hope for Colorado fans that next year might be a bit different. The franchise has a strong farm system that is only getting better with each successive high draft pick, so help will be on the way soon.
If established players like Doyle can reach new heights and set a positive tone as this year winds down, the Rockies could start to climb out of this tailspin and begin the long crawl back toward being a .500 or better type of team once again.