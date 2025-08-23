Rockies Should Promote Star Prospect Charlie Condon to Triple-A Now
Ethan Holliday may be the Colorado Rockies’ No. 1 prospect right now, but it’s their No. 2 prospect, Charlie Condon, who is pushing for a promotion.
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick a year ago and earlier this season he was promoted to Double-A Hartford after a successful start at High-A Spokane. While with Spokane he was nearly unstoppable. He slashed .312/.431/.420 with an .851 OPS in 35 games, with three home runs and 17 RBI. He balanced out his strikeouts and walks, as he struck out 35 times but walked 26 times.
Colorado was probably thinking that Condon would spend the rest of the season with Hartford. But he appears to have other ideas. Through Friday’s game he has slashed .323/.450/.662 and has hit three home runs in his last two games. That pushed his slash at Hartford to .265/.373/.508 with seven home runs and 28 RBI. It begs the question — what more does he have to prove at Hartford?
The Case for Charlie Condon’s Triple-A Promotion
The Rockies are unlikely to do with Condon what they did with his teammate, pitcher McCade Brown, who is expected to make his Major League debut on Sunday against Pittsburgh without pitching at Triple-A Albuquerque.
But a promotion to the highest rung of the system before season’s end is no longer out of the question for Condon. After some initial struggles shortly after his promotion from Spokane, the former first-round pick has acclimated quickly to Double-A pitching and his now hitting home runs in bunches.
Several talented players have been promoted from Albuquerque to the Majors in recent weeks, creating opportunities for playing time. If Condon is going to play first base in the Majors, he’ll have to compete with Michael Toglia, who is hitting .300 at Albuquerque but was hitting .200 in the Majors before he was optioned. Condon has played that position the most in the minors and his burgeoning power is a good fit.
MLB Pipeline projects him as a 2026 MLB promotion. With the Isotopes out of the playoff picture and the Rockies looking to the future, giving Condon a chance to face Triple-A pitching for a month has little downside.
Charlie Condon’s Rockies History
Condon was the Rockies’ first-round pick (No. 3 overall) in last July’s MLB draft. He signed a $9.25 million bonus contract with the Rockies, tying him for the largest signing bonus in history with another 2024 selection, Cincinnati’s Chase Burns, who made his MLB debut earlier this season.
Condon played his way into a first-round selection last season after he broke the NCAA home run record with 37 in his final season at Georgia. He led Division I in home runs and batting average, which led to him winning two of the college game’s top national awards, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award, along with the SEC Player of the Year.
Condon spent last season at High-A Spokane where he played in just 25 games after the end of the collegiate baseball season. He slashed .180/.248/.270 with one home run and 11 RBI. He also had four doubles, one triple and four stolen bases. He struck out 34 times and walked four times.
With his 6-foot-6 frame and his prodigious power at the collegiate level, he projects as a first baseman at the Major League level, though he can play outfield.