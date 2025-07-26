Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Rising Star Shortstop Has Been Outstanding Since Returning From Injury

The Colorado Rockies truly need some of their young core players to step up, and their rising star shortstop has done so since returning from injury.

Jeremy Trottier

Jul 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) runs off a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field.
Jul 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) runs off a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have had an all-around difficult 2025 campaign when it comes to their production on the diamond, and this has manifested in their 27-76 overall record.

The good news is they have multiple young talents to build around and their 2025 MLB draft class was pretty outstanding by all accounts.

Someone who fits into that category if Ezequiel Tovar, the 23-year-old who debuted in 2022 and won a Gold Glove Award last season in his second full year of playing Major League Baseball.

It seemed like he was set to take off even further in 2025, but unfortunately, he got injured and has missed a ton of time this season to the tune of playing just 38 total games.

But since returning on July 18, he has been spectacular.

What Type of Production Has Tovar Put Together Since His Return?

Tovar has played in a total of six games, and in that span, the team has won five of them. The young shortstop has had his hand in those wins each time, as he has hit for a .318 average (7-for-22) with three home runs, five RBI, a double, 17 total bases, one walk and six strikeouts.

While the sample size is extremely small, it is enough to gauge his impact on this team.

His high level of production has directly contributed to wins for the Rockies, as in each of the wins they have had during that span, Colorado has scored six or more runs and has won by two or more in all but one of those victories.

This is exactly what the team needs from their core players, as it gives them an idea of who they can build around for the 2026 campaign and beyond.

If Tovar can stay healthy for the rest of the way, then the Rockies could have a real chance at avoiding the record for most losses in a single season.

