Rockies Rookie Warming Bernabel Named NL Player of the Week After Historic Stretch

The Colorado Rockies breakout rookie just won an award.

Brad Wakai

Jul 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Warming Bernabel (25) celebrates his solo home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field
Jul 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Warming Bernabel (25) celebrates his solo home run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field / David Richard-Imagn Images
Colorado Rockies fans weren't the only ones who took notice of what their rookie Warming Bernabel did this past week.

After getting called up to the Majors for the first time in his career on July 26, the 23-year-old has taken the baseball world by storm at the plate.

Bernabel has gone 14-for-32 across his eight games, hitting three home runs with eight of those hits going for extra bases. That not only was a historic display for someone getting his first taste of Major League action, but it also helped him win the first award of his MLB career.

In announcement made by Major League Baseball, they revealed that Bernabel was named National League Player of the Week after going 12-for-26 with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI.

Bernabel was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018, and after a good amount of time on the farm that featured an injury-riddle history, he broke through and is starting to make his presence felt at the big league level.

Reaching Triple-A Albuquerque for the first time this season, he did enough with a .301/.356/.450 slash line and eight homers with 45 RBI to earn himself a promotion.

But with what he's done in The Show thus far, he could be playing himself into future franchise cornerstone status.

It's no secret the Rockies need as much help as possible on their Major League roster, so even though Bernabel might be a bit under-the-radar compared to the notable high draft picks Colorado has selected in the past, this stretch he's on changes the outlook of his career.

