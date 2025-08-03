Rockies' Jordan Beck Did Something Against Pirates Paul Skenes Never Done Before
This weekend’s series between the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field has been full of historic moments.
Normally, when two teams with records as bad as the Rockies and Pirates face off against each other, there isn’t much to get excited about. But, this weekend has been full of incredible accomplishments, as long as you are a fan of Colorado.
If you root for Pittsburgh, it is recommended to look away at this point.
The Rockies, who have been playing much better the last two months compared to how they started the season, picked up their 30th win of the season on Saturday, shockingly defeating Pirates phenom ace, Paul Skenes.
The 8-5 victory was Colorado’s second win in a row, and they can give a big thank you to outfielder Jordan Beck for making it possible.
The No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of the University of Tennessee, the talented left fielder is one of the players whom the franchise is hoping can develop and become a foundational piece to build around for the future.
He is having a great rookie campaign, but what he accomplished when facing off against one of the best pitchers in the game on Saturday, was historic.
Beck had Skenes’s number all game, getting on base in each of his first two at-bats with a walk and single.
In the sixth inning, he delivered a game-changing three-run home run that shifted all of the momentum to the Rockies, which they rode to the end.
It was also a historic homer.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Saturday’s bomb by Beck was the first long ball that Skenes has allowed in his career that was more than the two-run variety.
“It’s probably just that he doesn’t have very many people on base,” Beck said. “I guess it’s pretty cool. I’ll take the homer and we’ll go with that.”
Surrendering nothing more than solo and two-run home runs through 45 career starts and 266 innings speaks volumes to just how good the two-time All-Star already is at preventing base runners and limiting hard contact.
Skenes entered the game with a 1.83 ERA, which was the best mark in the Major Leagues. He leaves Coors Field with a still stellar 2.02 ERA, getting the full experience of how brutal it is pitching in those conditions.
Saturday’s win marked the fifth time in Rockies history, and the first time since 2016, that they were able to win consecutive games after trailing by at least four runs in both.
On Friday, Colorado surrendered nine runs in the top of the first inning before mounting an incredible comeback, eventually winning 17-16 after scoring five runs against Dennis Santana in the bottom of the fifth.
Another big home run, that time by Brenton Doyle, capped off the incredible come-from-behind win.
