Rockies Rookie Matches Incredible MLB History With Torrid Start to Career
There hasn’t been much to get excited about when it comes to the on-field performance of the Colorado Rockies.
They have by far the worst record in baseball, sitting at 30-80 after picking up a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon.
However, the team has started playing at a higher level in recent weeks, looking to avoid some embarrassing MLB history.
At points earlier in the campaign, they were on pace to shatter the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
If they can keep up the level of play they showed in June and July, when they went a combined 19-31, they can avoid that unwanted history.
A .380 winning percentage isn’t anything to write home about, but it is much better than what the White Sox did, and they are off to a great start in August, going 2-0 against the Pirates thus far.
One major reason they have found some success recently is that young players who are receiving a chance to showcase their talent at the Major League level are taking full advantage.
A player who is thriving is rookie corner infielder Warming Bernabel.
Signed to a $900,000 bonus as part of the Rockies’ 2018 international signing class, Bernabel has slowly but steadily moved up the organization’s prospect ranking list.
Incredibly productive at Triple-A Albuquerque this season with a .301/.356/.450 slash line with eight home runs, 18 doubles and 45 RBI, he earned a promotion to the Big Leagues to make his debut on July 26 and he has not stopped hitting with Colorado.
Through his first seven games and 29 plate appearances, Berabel has recorded an eye-popping .500/.517/1.036 slash line.
On Saturday against Pittsburgh, he hit two doubles off of their phenom ace, Paul Skenes, adding to his incredible start.
He has already recorded 14 base hits, eight of which have gone for extra bases, which has put him in some incredibly rare company.
According to OptaSTATS on X, Bernabel is the second player in the modern era to have 14+ hits and 8+ extra-base hits, joining Mitchell Page in 1977 with the Oakland Athletics.
He has recorded at least one hit in all seven games to start his career, recording multiple hits in four of them.
Bernabel has made an incredible first impression and is doing a great job looking to cement his status as a building block for the franchise.
