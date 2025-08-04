Rockies Closer Seth Halvorsen Getting 'Multiple Opinions' on His Elbow Injury
The Colorado Rockies took a hit on Saturday when their closer Seth Halvorsen exited the game with what is being deemed an elbow strain.
Immediately placed on the 15-day injured list, the Rockies have now lost someone who was considered to be a major part of their future going forward, especially after they decided to hold onto him through the trade deadline.
The length of his absence isn't known right now, but it's one that could be extended.
According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the Rockies and Halvorsen are seeking additional information on his elbow after his MRI was considered "inconclusive."
"We are currently getting multiple opinions. Nothing to report at this time," general manager Bill Schmidt said, per Harding.
Halvorsen hasn't had the best year on paper.
He sits with a 4.99 ERA and ERA+ that's below the league average. His 20.8% strikeout rate and 12.1% walk rate are both below and above the league average, respectively. However, he's made 42 appearances this season and has gone 11-for-14 in save opportunities with another four holds, putting himself in a spot to be a key contributor in this bullpen as the hard-throwing closer.
That's why Colorado is being cautious with the 25-year-old right now as they seek more information.
Having already undergone Tommy John surgery in college back in 2019, his previous elbow injury stunted his development.
The Rockies are hoping that's not the case here.
They believe Halvorsen can be a leader for them in the bullpen during his career, but that belief would take a major hit if he suffered another long-term injury.
