Rockies Set To Trade More of Their Relievers After Sending Tyler Kinley to Braves
The Colorado Rockies got their MLB trade deadline sale going last week when they traded homegrown star third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees.
It was a move that surprised some people, given the Rockies' infrequent practice of trading homegrown players. But it was a necessary step to help the franchise get back on track.
McMahon was the first of what should be several moves made by Colorado to restock their farm system.
On Wednesday afternoon, they struck their second deal, trading relief pitcher Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves.
It is surprising to see the Braves acquire anyone given where they are in the standings. But they could have viewed landing the veteran right-hander as a move to help down the road, since he has a club option for 2026.
Kinley has a 5.66 ERA in 2025, which is an improvement over the 6.06 and 6.19 he recorded in 2023 and 2024.
With him on the move, some people may assume that takes other Rockies relief pitchers off the board, but according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, that isn’t the case.
All three of Seth Halvorsen, Jake Bird and Victor Vodnik are drawing interest from multiple teams around the league and could also be moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
The trio are controllable for multiple years, not set to reach free agency until 2030, 2028 and 2029, respectively.
For how much Colorado has struggled this season, on pace to break the record for losses which was set by the Chicago White Sox in 2024 with 121, their bullpen has been surprisingly effective.
It is somewhat surprising that Jimmy Herget wasn’t listed amongst the relievers who could be on the move.
If the Rockies are going to have a fire sale for their entire bullpen, it would be fair to assume the player who has been the most productive consistently would also be drawing interest, but Herget was not included in Feinsand’s post.
