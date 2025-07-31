Rockies Should Benefit From Reliever Market Dwindling On Trade Deadline Day
Things have been busy on MLB trade deadline day, but none of the moves have featured the Colorado Rockies just yet.
After trading Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees and Tyler Kinley to the Atlanta Braves in a surprising move, the most likely source of action for the Rockies was going to feature their remaining coveted bullpen arms getting moved.
Well, if they are looking to ship some of those players out, then they could benefit from a market that has gone crazy in the past 48 hours.
Contenders are loading up on relievers, with the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a blockbuster for Jhoan Duran before the New York Mets bolstered their bullpen by trading for Ryan Helsley after they already landed Tyler Rogers.
That glow was short-lived after the San Diego Padres pulled off what might have been the move of the deadline by acquiring Mason Miller from the Athletics in a deal that featured a ton of star prospects getting dealt. Even the Detroit Tigers got in on the action by landing Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals.
With tons of other bullpen arms also being moved, that should only increase what Colorado could get back if they move their big three -- Seth Halvorsen, Jake Bird and Victor Vodnik.
That trio all has some level of interest from contending teams around the league, with Bird being the crown jewel of this group based on him hitting his prime right now with multiple years of club control remaining.
The Rockies were already expected to trade at least some of their relievers before the trade deadline, so the flurry to land bullpen arms should only help them maximize their return.
However, they shouldn't wait too long.
If more similar profile players come off the market, then Colorado could find themselves in trouble when it comes to the value they possess in this current environment.
They have been quite on deadline day so far, but that could change in a hurry.
