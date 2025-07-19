Rockies Show Unexpected Strength Away from Home Despite Overall Woes
The Colorado Rockies are one of four teams who have won more games on the road than they have at home joining the Washington Nations, the Cleveland Guardians, and the Athletics.
While they haven't won many games and it is barely in the double digits, they still have more wins right now on opposing fields at home. The Rockies sit at 23-74 overall and 12 of those wins have came on the road.
While 12 road wins at this point on the season on the road is not a great statistic and the Rockies also the worst record in the league, they are still better when they leave Colorado.
Hunter Goodman has been the best batter for the Rockies on the year and his slash is significantly better when he is away from Coors Field.
At home, he is .266/.316/.449 with an OPS of .765. On the road? He is .288/.333/.583 which brings his OPS to .916.
With the way the Rockies are going they will be lucky to win 38 games by the end of the year which would give them 124 losses and the worst record in MLB history. However, there is still hope they avoid that as they started to do better since they changed managers.
Once they removed Bud Black and replaced him with third-base coach Warren Schaeffer, they found their first series win of the season which was actually a sweep of the Miami Marlins. A couple weeks later they would take another four-game series against the Washington Nationals.
Colorado has started the month 4-9, which obviously isn't great. But it is one of their better starts to a month. They still have a chance to post double digit wins as they took down an impressive squad to start the second-half of the season, the Minnesota Twins.
They will stay at Coors for the rest of this series before taking on the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies will finish the month off with an away stretch against the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians.
