Rockies Sign Vanderbilt Utility Star, Speedster as Undrafted Free Agent
The Colorado Rockies have signed former Vanderbilt utility player Jacob Humphrey to a free-agent deal after all 30 MLB teams passed on him in the draft.
The signing was reported by centralmaine.com. Humphrey is a Standish, Maine.
The Rockies may have signed Humphrey for one reason — his speed. After four years of collegiate baseball — two at Vanderbilt and two at UMASS Lowell before that — he stole 109 bases, per his Vanderbilt bio.
With baseball’s recent rules changes around the pitch clock, limits on pickoff attempts and larger bases, the Rockies may see a player who is tailor made for this new world but not quite ready to be drafted.
“I was definitely a little disappointed and a little upset,” he said to centralmaine.com. “I was really expecting to hear my name called, but everything happens for a reason. I’m just excited to have this post-draft opportunity.”
The Commodores are one of college baseball’s best teams and they were the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s tournament before they were upset at home in the regional round.
He can play several different positions and wrapped up his final season with Vandy with a slash of .279/.400/.442 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He was only caught twice.
In 2024, as he made the adjustment to the SEC, he slashed .227/.346/.455 with two home runs, nine RBI and 12 stolen bases. He was caught only once. He missed time due to an injury.
He spent his first two collegiate seasons closer to home at UMASS Lowell in 2022 and 2023. As a sophomore he slashed .317/.523/.421 with five triples, nine home runs and 33 stolen bases. He ranked Top 15 in the America East Conference in batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, runs scored, hits, home runs, at bats and walks. He was named America East all-conference second team
As a freshman in 2022, he was named America East all-rookie and second-team all-conference, along with the Collegiate Baseball freshman all-America team. He batted .337 with six doubles, two home runs, 23 RBIs, and finished tied with a team-high three triples. He also stole an America East record 46 bases.
