Rockies Star Prospect Jared Thomas Can’t Get Away from Postseason Awards
The progress of outfielder Jared Thomas is one of the significant success stories in the Colorado Rockies organization in 2025. His play earned him a spot in the Arizona Fall League, the premier postseason league for young prospects that Major League teams hope can get to the show one day.
Thomas has played two games in the Arizona Fall League, as play was suspended for the weekend due to Hurricane Priscilla. He’s slashed .375/.375/.875 with a 1.250 OPS. He has a home run, an RBI and two doubles in eight at-bats.
Thomas and the rest of the Rockies prospects in the AFL, who are playing with the Salt River Rafters, will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Glendale.
In the meantime, Thomas is the organization’s position player of the year, as named by MLB Pipeline.
Jared Thomas’ 2025 Season
MLB Pipeline ranks Thomas, the former University of Texas star, as the organization’s No. 8 prospect. That ranking was buoyed by a tremendous season at High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford, which was his first full season in the minor leagues.
The 22-year-old left-handed hitting star was aces with Spokane, where he slashed .330/.427/.495 in 73 games, with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. That’s what earned him the promotion to Hartford, where he played in 45 games. His slash dropped to .245/.347/.374 with three home runs and 15 RBI. It left him with a season slash of .300/.398/.452 with an .850 OPS, with 14 home runs and 60 RBI. He also had 23 doubles and two triples.
One week with Hartford in late July and early August put him on the radar of prospect watchers. He slashed .476/.542/.762 with two home runs and five RBI. He also scored eight runs, walked three times and struck out five times. He stole three bases in three attempts.
In selecting Thomas as the organization’s top position player, MLB Pipeline pointed out his 135 wRC+, which was best among all Colorado prospects this season.
This is Thomas’ first full professional season. He played just eight games to end the 2024 season at Class-A Fresno in the California League. Colorado knew it was getting a prospect with power potential along with a solid collegiate slash line. He showed a glimpse of it with his .333 batting average at Fresno.
Thomas had two productive seasons with the Texas Longhorns before he was drafted in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft. In his final collegiate season, he slashed .349/.434/.635 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in a huge jump over his 2023 season. In 2023 he slashed .321/.398./.484. He only had four home runs and 29 RBI, so his power took a big jump.