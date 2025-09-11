Charlie Condon Headlines Group of Rockies Prospects Going To Arizona Fall League
Colorado Rockies fans will get to see one of their superstar prospects on display in the 2025 Arizona Fall League this year after MLB Pipeline revealed the rosters.
Charlie Condon, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the team's farm system and No. 58 overall in the sport, will compete in the showcase circuit this fall. There was some anticipation that this could be happening, but now it has been made official. While the excitement is high surrounding what the 2024 third overall pick can do, he isn't the only notable prospect the Rockies are sending to the Arizona Fall League.
- Charlie Condon, OF/1B
- Jared Thomas, OF
- Welinton Herrera, LHP
- Ben Shields, LHP
- Cade Denton, RHP
- Jack Mahoney, RHP
- Austin Smith, RHP
- Braylen Wimmer, OF/2B/3B
Rockies Sending Four Top 30 Prospects To AFL
Condon is going to get the majority of attention, and rightfully so considering he is viewed as a future franchise cornerstone. His emergence at the Double-A level this year has also been a bright spot as Colorado looks for other key pieces of their big league roster.
However, three other top 30 prospects in the Rockies' farm system are set to compete in the Arizona Fall League, with eighth-ranked outfielder Jared Thomas, 20th-ranked left-handed pitcher Welinton Herrera and 30th-ranked left-handed pitcher Ben Shields set to join him.
Thomas, who was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft, was sensational at the High-A level to start the season, slashing .330/.427/.495 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 79 strikeouts to 45 walks and 22 stolen bases. That earned him a promotion to Double-A Hartford after 73 games. While he has struggled a bit there, he's still shown his ability on the basepaths with 11 steals and 13 extra-base hits.
Herrera has been a slow developer after signing as an international free agent in 2021, but he has popped the last two years. Dominating at High-A with a 0.49 ERA across 15 outings with 29 strikes and six walks in 18 1/3 innings pitched this season, he was also promoted to Double-A. The 21-year-old lefty has proven to be a high strikeout guy at that level, too, ringing up 68 batters in 45 innings pitched with a 3.40 ERA across 36 appearances.
Shields was acquired from the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline in the Jake Bird deal. He's been impressive with Double-A Hartford, posting a 2.33 ERA across five starts with 24 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
Rockies Paired With Four Notable Teams
Colorado's prospects will team up with the prospects from the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox to form the Salt River Rafters.
Things get underway on Oct. 6 and will run through Nov. 15, which is the day of the championship game. The MLB has made some changes to the format this year, where all six teams will make the playoffs and the top two clubs will receive a first-round bye.
Condon is currently set to be the only top 100 prospect on the Rafters, but the Red Sox and Diamondbacks are sending three of their top 30 prospects, while the Pirates are sending two and the Angels are sending one of their top 30 guys.