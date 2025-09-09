Rockies Star Prospect Would Draw Major Following at Arizona Fall League
The 2025 MLB season has been a tumultuous one for the Colorado Rockies, who look like they are going to avoid the single-season record for most losses but still have put together one of the least competitive seasons in the history of the sport.
Despite having a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Rockies have already set the record for largest run differential in MLB history. With 19 games remaining, they are already at -370 runs and counting. There is certainly a chance that number crosses well into the 400s and the team surrenders more than 1,000 runs against.
Hopefully, this is rock bottom for a franchise that does have some intriguing building blocks for the future. Pitching is always going to be a need for Colorado, but they have a good one developing in the minor leagues with Griffin Herring. Acquired from the New York Yankees in the Ryan McMahon trade, he has been excellent since joining the organization.
At the Major League level, a few building blocks have emerged this season. Catcher Hunter Goodman is putting together the most prolific power season for a catcher in franchise history. Ezequiel Tovar can still be the future at shortstop. Jordan Beck, Warming Bernabel and Kyle Karros have all had promising stretches as well.
But, the minor leagues are where two of the franchise’s most exciting positional players reside. Shortstop Ethan Holliday, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, is going to face some immense pressure as a future face of the franchise. He isn’t the only recent draft pick generating positive headlines.
MLB Analysts Want To See Charlie Condon at Arizona Fall League
Joining him is Charlie Condon. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft has been starting to find his groove at Double-A Hartford after battling an injury to start the campaign and having to adjust to the level of competition. The No. 2 ranked prospect in the organization and No. 58 in MLB is one of the players Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Joe Trezza of MLB.com would love to see take part in the Arizona Fall League this year.
“Condon suffered a broken wrist in Spring Training and didn't make his season debut until early May, then took some time adjusting to Double-A upon arriving at Hartford in early July…Condon could also benefit from some defensive innings in the outfield if he heads to the Fall League, after playing primarily first base during the regular season,” they wrote.
Condon has a .276/.385/.453 slash line in 93 games and 410 plate appearances thus far this year. He has hit 13 home runs with 16 doubles and three triples, recording 56 RBI as well. At this stage, getting as many reps as possible is in the best interest of the star prospect.
That is something he could do at the Arizona Fall League, which begins on October 6. Adding to his defensive versatility by playing some outfield would only increase the speed he moves through the minor leagues with and improve his odds of sticking at the Major League level long-term.