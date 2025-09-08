Insider Believes Rockies Star Prospect Charlie Condon Could Make MLB Debut in 2026
The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of the worst stretch in franchise history, as this group will almost assuredly set the Rockies record for most losses in a single season to go along with three straight years of losing 100-plus games.
The only positive to take away from what has transpired this season is the emergence of a few young stars, with Hunter Goodman looking like a perennial All-Star and the already-established duo of Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar having great second halves.
Colorado has also gotten solid production from some of their top prospects -- Jordan Beck, Warming Bernabel, Ryan Ritter and Kyle Karros -- a sign that there are brighter days ahead following such a nightmarish stretch.
Something that would help tremendously is if Charlie Condon can turn into the difference maker he was projected to be when the Rockies took him third overall in the 2024 draft.
Insider Believes Charlie Condon Could Make MLB Debut in 2026
Because he was a college player when he was selected, the expectation was that he would climb through Colorado's farm system quickly. But after he ran into some trouble as he worked his way up the pipeline, there were some questions about when the Rockies might call him up to The Show.
However, the slugger has started to heat up at Double-A Hartford, and he is making his case for a late-season promotion to Triple-A this year. If that happens, it's easy to see why Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) believes Condon could make his MLB debut in 2026.
"Injuries slowed Condon's ascent, but he's been raking for the Yard Goats since being promoted on July 2. Colorado's first-round draft choice in 2024 (third overall) blasted his 10th Double-A homer on Wednesday and entered the weekend slashing .297/.415/.624 in 47 games. The Rockies like his maturity and learning ability," the insider wrote.
While that prediction might not be too bold considering Condon's MLB ETA has been expected to come in 2026 for a while now, that wasn't a given based on how he had performed to start this season. However, with Colorado searching for more impact players, it stands to reason why they might give their second-ranked prospect a look next year.
When that might come is the question. There are risks involved with calling up prospects early, evident by the continued struggles of Michael Toglia that makes it appear like he might be a bust. In an effort to avoid that with Condon, the Rockies could give him more time at Triple-A in 2026, perhaps waiting to promote him until the midpoint or end of next season.
However, if the 22-year-old has a good showing during the spring, it's going to be hard not to give him the runway to perform at the major league level almost right away. This will be something to keep an eye on, but don't be surprised if Condon is a featured part of this roster during the early parts of the 2026 campaign.