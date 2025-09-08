Rockies Tie Franchise-Worst Record After Another Loss Against Padres
Just when things can't seem to get worse for the Colorado Rockies, they manage to plummet further down.
After the team pulled off a shocking 3-0 win on Friday against the San Diego Padres, it looked like the Rockies stood a chance to win the series against the second-place team in the NL West. Fans were given false hope as the Padres swept in on Saturday to clinch a 10-8 victory. Then, on Sunday, Colorado fell further.
By the time Sunday's series finale rolled around, San Diego hit the ground running and quickly left the Rockies far behind. They've become quite familiar with the painful feeling of defeat — Sunday was no different, as the Padres won, 8-1.
Rockies Tie Franchise Record with Loss
The first inning on Sunday was rather telling of the day ahead. Padres star Manny Machado homered to left-center field and the Padres grabbed a quick 2-0 lead. Colorado's only run was scored in the third inning off an RBI single by Ezequiel Tovar.
With the loss, the Rockies fell to 40-103. The Rockies had already clinched a third straight season with 100 or more losses. Now, the Rockies have tied for their most losses in a single season.
This record was originally set in 2023 when the Rockies finished the season 59-103. Colorado's 2025 campaign isn't over just yet and it seems likely the Rockies will end up with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. But, Colorado only needs two wins to avoid having the most losses in a single season in MLB history, a record currently held by the Chicago White Sox (121) and set last season.
Colorado is now gearing up to face the Los Angeles Dodgers who sit in first place in the National League West standings. The two teams will go head-to-head for three games, later followed by yet another set against San Diego later in the week.
The Rockies have now lost 100 or more games in three straight season, which is a franchise record. In fact, before 2023 the Rockies had never lost 100 or more games in a season, dating back to the franchise's founding in 1993.
This has unquestionably been a hideous season for the team, but they don't have to stay down forever. Their 2026 campaign is right around the corner — perhaps they can create a new name for themselves.