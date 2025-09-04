Where Rockies Rank Among 100-Loss Seasons in MLB History
It was inevitable that the Colorado Rockies would lose at least 100 games this season, especially after they started the campaign by winning just five of their first 30 games.
After the Rockies were swept by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Colorado was 39-101 for the season and ensured the franchise its third straight losing season. It is just the third losing season for the Rockies since they were founded in 1993. Incredibly, in their expansion season, they lost just 95 games.
The streak started in 2023 as Colorado finished with a 59-103 record. The Rockies followed that with a 61-101 record in 2024. Colorado now appears pointed toward setting a franchise record for losses in a season as they prepare to host the San Diego Padres on Friday.
Colorado has gotten used to this. But where do the Rockies stack up in Major League History when it comes to 100-loss seasons?
Rockies’ Ranking Among 100-Loss Seasons
In 2022, the Dayton Daily News wrote a story about how the Cincinnati Reds stacked up in that category. The Reds reached the 100-loss mark that season, just the second it happened in 40 years. The paper did the research to see where the Reds stacked up among franchise that have lost 100 or more games in a season since the season went to 162 games in 1961.
At the time, Colorado wasn’t on the list because it had never had a 100-loss season. Now? The Rockies have slid up the list and passed several teams along the way. For instance, only three MLB teams have had one 100-loss seasons in that span — the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Boston Red Sox.
The Rockies have also passed four teams that have had two 100-loss seasons, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Atlanta Braves, the Reds and the Minnesota Twins. Now, the Rockies are tied with a group of teams with three 100-loss seasons since 1961 that includes the Maimi Marlins, the Chicago Cubs, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros.
If there is good news for the Rockies, it’s that it would take an epic level of horrible baseball to catch the teams that leads the rankings — the Texas Rangers/Washington Senators and the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers/Senators have had seven 100-loss seasons, dating back to 1961. Six of those seasons happened in a 12-year span from 1961-73 and included a four-year streak of 100-loss seasons from 1961-64. As for Kansas City, it recorded 100-loss season No. 7 in 2023 when it went 56-106.
Five franchises have managed to avoid hitting triple digits in losses — the Philadelphia Phillies the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees.