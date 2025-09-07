Jordan Beck Emerging As Important Part of Rockies' Future
Right now, the goal of the Colorado Rockies is to find a group of players they can build around.
Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar were locked into that because of their breakout seasons in 2024. Hunter Goodman has added his name to that list based on how he's played this year. But some of the other pieces the Rockies had circled either are no longer with the team or haven't emerged as that type of player.
Ryan McMahon was traded at the deadline, sending the longtime franchise staple to the New York Yankees in exchange for prospects they believe will help in the future. Michael Toglia is looking like a bust at this stage of his career. And Kris Bryant appears like he might have to medically retire.
Thankfully, the top prospect trio of Warming Bernabel, Ryan Ritter and Kyle Karros have had good showings for themselves in the second half of the campaign, giving Colorado a solid infield group to build around. But finding another impact outfielder to put alongside Doyle was something that hadn't presented itself.
Jordan Beck Is Becoming Key Piece of Rockies' Future
Optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 7 when he was slashing .150/.261/.150 with no home runs, one RBI and eight strikeouts in nine games, Jordan Beck returned to The Show 11 days later and hasn't looked back.
Now sitting with a season-long slash line of .273/.333/.443 with 15 homers and 50 RBI, the 24-year-old has an OPS+ that is four points above the league average of 100. Drafted 38th overall in the 2022 draft, Beck was always considered to be part of the franchise's future, but when he struggled during his first taste of the bigs and was optioned back to Triple-A at the beginning of this season, it wasn't clear when or if that would come.
But it's clear the former top prospect has arrived to the big stage now, becoming the latest Rockies player to have a breakout season in the midst of the team's overall struggles.
The next step for him is to become consistent at the plate. In July, Beck had an incredible showing with a .314/.359/.442 slash line, but he followed that up by slashing .242/.333/.347 in the month of August.
That is not uncommon for young players as they get their first experience in the majors, but finding the quick fix is important to continue his ascension into becoming an impact player for Colorado and in the league in general.
Beck is starting to do that in September with a slash line of .421/.421/.684 across five games. And as the Rockies close out the season in a manner they hope will build momentum for the 2026 campaign, the emerging 24-year-old will continue to make his case for being the left fielder of the future.