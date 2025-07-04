Colorado Rockies Reliever Throws Fastest Pitch in MLB in Last Decade
The Colorado Rockies don’t have much going for them right now. But they do have a pitcher with plenty of gas in his right arm.
Seth Halvorsen has emerged as the Rockies’ closer this season after he was promoted to the Majors last season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 35 games, with four holds, along with seven saves in 10 chances. He’s struck out 32 and walked 15 in 34.2 innings.
The Rockies ended up beating the Houston Astros, 7-6, on Thursday and Halvorsen came on with two outs in the eighth inning to get a four-out save. He allowed three hits, a run and struck out one.
Along the way, he set a record, one that he’s quite familiar with.
Per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, Halvorsen threw a 103.3 mph pitch in the ninth inning, which is the fastest of the Statcast era, with data going back to 2015.
He broke a record set by, well, himself. Back on May 17 he threw a 102.9 mph pitch against Arizona.
The Guiness world record for fastest pitch in MLB history is held by another reliever Aroldis Chapman, who threw a pitch 105.8 mph in a game on Sept. 24, 2010, before the Statcast era.
The Rockies promoted Halvorsen on Aug. 30 of last year and he pitched in 12 games, going 2-1 with a 1.46 ERA, along with two holds and two saves in two chances. He struck out 13 and walked two in 12.1 innings.
Halvorsen is one of the rare players that was drafted three times during his pre-professional career. While in high school he was picked in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins. Three years later, after playing college baseball at Tennessee, the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB draft.
Halvorsen opted to remain with the Volunteers, and due to a COVID waiver, was able stay in college an additional year. Finally, the Rockies picked him in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft.
