Rockies Unexpectedly Linked to Free Agent Infielder Who Would Supply Needed Offense
After a record-setting season for losses, there is nowhere to go but up for the Colorado Rockies in 2026. They have some young talent in the lineup and on the mound, but adding some veterans should be a priority for them this winter.
The Rockies are in search of their next General Manager and President of Baseball Operations. They reportedly have it narrowed down to two candidates. Arizona Diamondbacks Senior Vice President and Assistant GM Amiel Sawdaye and Cleveland Guardians Matt Forman are reportedly two of the finalists for the Rockies' top front office job.
If one of those candidates or someone else ends up with the position, they have a big job in front of them this winter and going forward. They need to figure out who they would want as their manager, as Warren Schaffer is still currently holding the position on an interim basis.
Once a GM is in place and decisions are being made, they will eventually turn their attention to roster construction and free agency. Just how active they'll be remains to be seen, but one interesting player was linked to them as a possible destination.
Rockies Linked to Free Agent First Baseman Josh Naylor
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com ranked his Top 30 free agents. Coming in at No. 15 is first baseman Josh Naylor, and he listed Colorado as a potential landing spot for him this offseason. The other two teams linked to him were the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals.
"Naylor had a solid season for the Diamondbacks and Mariners, hitting 20 home runs with 92 RBIs and 30 stolen bases and an .815 OPS. The 2024 All-Star is solid defensively at first base and has strong bat-to-ball skills, ranking in the 91st percentile in strikeout percentage (13.7%) this season, though he has a tendency to swing at pitches out of the zone, evidenced by his 37.1% chase percentage, which ranked in the bottom 10 percent of the league,'' wrote Feinsand.
Naylor was traded to the Mariners this season and was a big contributor to Seattle's run to the American League Championship Series. In 12 playoff games, he hit .340 (6-for-17) with three home runs and five RBIs.
In the last five years, Naylor has hit at least 17 home runs each season. He had nine home runs and 33 RBIs following the trade to Seattle in the regular season. He has 252 extra-base hits in his career over 745 games. His power would play right into the hands of Coors Field.
At 29 years old, Naylor has a lot left in the tank, and his power in Colorado could be a perfect fit. Will he want to go to a team that is clearly rebuilding? A return to the Mariners is possible, but if the Rockies could get him, he would be a middle-of-the-order bat that they need.