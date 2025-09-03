Rockies Name Victor Juarez, Andy Perez Minor League Players of the Month
2025 has been yet another lost season for the Colorado Rockies. They are spiraling towards a fourth straight last place finish in the NL West after firing Bud Black, the third longest tenured manager in the National League.
There will be a lot of focus on the future of the team this offseason. Part of that is the search for a new manager and possibly a new front office. The more exciting part, though, will be looking forward to the next crop of prospects that are on their way.
Number two prospect Charlie Condon has found his stride this season and the newly drafted Ethan Holliday will be the talk of the town over the next few seasons.
Though Holliday and Condon will get most of the attention, there are other prospects who deserve attention. Specifically to right handed pitcher Victor Juarez and infielder Andy Perez who won the Rockies organization pitcher and player of the month, respectively, according to the Colorado Rockies.
Victor Juarez and Andy Perez Dominated in August
Juarez is a 22-year-old right hander who was signed in 2019 by Colorado. Since then, he has moved fairly slowly through the organization.
He began his career as a starter and in his first three full seasons started at least 20 games. However, he struggled to find his footing. He never had an ERA below 4.30 in a season and even posted a 6.38 ERA in 2023 as a 20-year-old in High-A.
He threw over 100 innings twice and had pretty good strikeout numbers, two seasons at 9.2 K/9, but transitioned to the bullpen for the 2025 season.
It seems to have been the right call, as he has four saves in 70.2 innings with a 3.82 ERA.
Juarez really began to figure it out when the calendar turned to August. At Double-A, the right-hander threw 15.1 innings, allowing just two runs (1.17 ERA), striking out 15 while walking one and opposing batters only hit .185 off him.
The 22-year-old likely won't be a fast riser as he's still new to the bullpen, but Colorado has done a good job in the past of finding hidden gems with good stuff in the bullpen. Juarez could be that next pitcher.
Andy Perez, on the other hand, is a more highly touted prospect. The 21-year-old is the Rockies' number 24 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He signed as an international free agent in 2021, but didn't make his full season debut until 2023 when he was 19.
Perez has yet to make it above High-A, but he has hit well over the last two seasons. He really broke on to the scene last season, when he hit .284 with 25 doubles, seven triple, 10 home runs, 74 RBI and 20 stolen bases. A toolsy player, Perez showed he can do a little bit of everything.
Most of his 2025 has been with High-A and on the season he has a .700 OPS with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 22 swipes.
Perez has proven himself as a great all around player at the plate. That all culminated in August, when he had a month to remember.
In 27 games, the infielder hit .375 with a .909 OPS, slapping 11 doubles, a triple and driving in 13 all while stealing five bases. He even recorded 13 multi-hit games.
Neither Juarez or Perez are particularly close to making the big leagues, but even nods to players with less prospect caliber than Holliday and Condon should have Rockies fans paying attention. Even though things are bleak right now, players like this could be part of the next good Colorado teams.