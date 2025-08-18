Rockies’ Winning Streak Still Isn’t Enough To Escape Last in Power Rankings
The Colorado Rockies have been...winning? Hard to believe, but they are having arguably their best stretch of the season. Insider with MLB, Will Leitch, just released his latest power rankings and ultimately it comes as no surprise that the Rockies are No. 30. But, it feels like they have started to surge.
There for a while it felt that they were lower than No. 30, but clearly they couldn't go that low, even though maybe they should have been. The club WAS on track to have the worst record in the history of baseball, but as of late that is no longer the case.
The team has won five of their last six and posted back-to-back series wins led by an offensive showcase from catcher Hunter Goodman and their pitching staff keeping runs off the board.
The No. 29 team, the Chicago White Sox, owns the worst record in MLB history at 41-121 which they posted just last year. They are having a better season this year, but not by much. They are 44-80 and will have to go .500 the rest of the season to avoid back-to-back 100 loss seasons. The Sox have lost 11 of their last 13 and the way their team is going the Rockies have a chance to finish the year as the second-worst team in baseball.
Recent Winning Streak
The last seven games for the team is made up of a pair of series wins against the Saint Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rockies won both of them and Goodman was exceptional throughout. In that stretch he is batting a .263 and slugging a .789 with three home runs and five RBI.
The Rockies are on a three-game winning streak after a redemption series against the Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks swept the Rockies a week prior and this four-game series and Colorado bounced back. They took the series 3-1 led by offense explosiveness and their top closer, Victor Vodnik. Vodnik's last three games he had three saves after he pitched an inning in each contest and struck out three.
Colorado is now gearing up for a four-game series at Coors Field with the No. 2 team in baseball- the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are on a three-game win streak of their own and 5-5 in their last 10, same as the Rockies. If the Rockies can get out of this series with a single win it will be a victory in itself.