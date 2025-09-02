Rockies Young Outfielder Receives Warranted Praise for Defensive Performance
The Colorado Rockies haven’t provided their fans much to get excited about during the 2025 MLB regular season given how poorly they have performed on the field.
However, there are a few bright spots amongst all the darkness. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, however faint, beginning to flicker. The right decision was made ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July to move some of their valuable assets for long-term pieces. For the first time in a long time, the Rockies front office finally operated as a group overseeing a rebuild.
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, Colorado selected prep star shortstop Ethan Holliday. He is the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday and the younger brother of Jackson Holliday, the starting second baseman for the Baltimore Orioles. Adding him to the organization provides a lot of optimism for the future.
Alas, the players acquired in the trades and Holliday may not make an impact at the Major League level for years to come. Fortunately, there are some building blocks emerging to provide a little hope for the future. One of those players is center fielder Brenton Doyle.
He has taken an eye-popping step back at the plate with his performance. After breaking out in 2024 with an OPS+ of 102, hitting 23 home runs with 24 doubles, four triples and 30 stolen bases, he has regressed with the bat. All of his numbers are lower in 2025, with an OPS+ of only 83. There is still a lot to be excited for about his offensive potential because he is hitting the ball harder with more regularity this year, and his walk and strikeout rates are heading in the right direction.
Brenton Doyle Remains Elite Defensive Player for Rockies
While he figures things out at the plate, where Doyle continues to make his impact felt is defensively. Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) highlighted his abilities with the glove in this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings. Early end-of-season awards were handed out, and the talented center fielder received recognition for the Gold Glove award.
“It’s been hard to watch games at Coors Field this season, but it’s always easy to watch Doyle glide around one of the most spacious outfields in modern baseball history. Anything that makes the Rockies more watchable this season deserves an award,” Brisbee wrote.
Doyle has won the award two years running in the National League, but that streak will be coming to an end. Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs is a shoo-in for the Gold Glove in the NL. He has a strong case to win the Platinum Glove as well.
The Rockies have been thrilled with his production out there. His +7 Fielding Run Value is in the 88th percentile. But that isn’t on the same level of Crow-Armstrong, who is lapping the field at +21. At the very least, Doyle should be one of the finalists.