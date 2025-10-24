This Rockies Prospect Continues Strong Arizona Fall League Campaign
Jared Thomas, the eighth overall prospect in the Colorado Rockies system, had a successful 2025 regular season before going to the Arizona Fall League.
After a notable debut week in the desert, he’s continued that high level of production over his eight games played. In Thursday's performance for the Salt River Rafters, Thomas took six at-bats. He collected three hits with one run batted in. Thomas now has a slash line of .333/.353/.576 in the AFL.
In his eight games played, he is tied for sixth on the Rafters' roster with his 11 hits. He also currently ranks sixth in both runs (seven) and runs batted in (six). He’s tied with teammates Jansel Luis and Juan Flores for first on the roster with three doubles.
Out of the 11 hits Thomas has recorded so far, five have been for extra bases. He’s hit one home run and one triple, while also tallying three stolen bases. However, despite the incredible offensive production Thomas has had this fall, there’s been one area where he’s struggled.
Jared Thomas Needs to Improve on His Strikeout Numbers
That’s been the strikeouts. Thomas ranks second on the Salt River roster with 15 K's. He’s only recorded one walk as well throughout his 11 games played thus far. That was something Thomas had struggled with during the regular season this year, and it's carried over into the AFL.
During the 2025 regular season, Thomas split his time between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. A majority of that time was spent in High-A, where he walked at a 13.2% rate, before he received a promotion to Double-A.
After ending his year with a 45-game stint in Double-A, Thomas kept the walk rate around the same at 13.1%. But his strikeout rate climbed. After striking out just 23.1% of the time in High-A, Thomas struck out at a 34.6% clip in Double-A.
In July of this regular season, Thomas recorded just one walk to 17 strikeouts. In August the number of walks improved to 17 compared to 36 K's. And to end the season in September, the 22-year-old tallied seven walks to 13 strikeouts.
It’ll be interesting to see if the strikeout numbers improve at all throughout the remainder of his time in the Arizona Fall League. While he won’t have as much time to improve as he did during the regular season, it’s clear he has the capabilities to improve the swing and miss.
Walks and strikeouts aside, Thomas has proven to be a prospect in the Rockies system who should be watched very closely in 2026.