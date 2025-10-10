Meet the Rockies Prospect Turning Heads in the Arizona Fall League
The 2025 Arizona Fall League season is underway and there’s been plenty of Colorado Rockies prospects to keep an eye on. One of those prospects is their second-round pick from the 2024 MLB draft. Jared Thomas has stood out in just two games so far this fall.
Thomas is currently one of eight hitters on the Salt River Rafters roster with multiple hits. In his two games and eight at-bats so far, he’s slashing .375/.375/.875 with a 1.250 OPS. All three of his hits have been for extra bases (a triple and two doubles).
He isn't just hitting, he is hitting with power. All three extra base hits from Thomas in Tuesday night’s contest registered exit velocities of over 95 mph. The 22-year-old has shown impressive power throughout his young professional career, and his start to his time in the AFL has been no different.
Looking at Thomas in 2025
The Texas Longhorn product is coming off a very productive 2025 regular season, where he split time between High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. In 73 games in High-A, Thomas recorded a .330 batting average, hit 11 home runs, 13 doubles, and stole 22 bases.
He wasn’t able to replicate that production in his 45-game stint in Double-A, but still managed to record 14 more extra base hits and 11 more stolen bases. It was clear at the end of the season that more time in Hartford was needed before a Triple-A promotion could be considered.
Among all Rockies minor league hitters, Thomas finished top 10 in home runs with his 14 long balls. He would finish tied with Rafters teammate Charlie Condon, who was picked before him in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft.
Thomas is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Rockies No. 8 overall prospect. In his short time in Arizona this fall, he’s already made his name known as one of the bats to watch through the rest of season.
Thinking past this fall, Colorado has a young outfield that Thomas can look to break into in the future. Pieces like Jordan Beck and Zac Veen are both outfielders who are under 25 years old. A young core in need of offensive help.
MLB Pipeline’s given Thomas an estimated time of arrival to the majors in 2027. With a bat that shows well above-average contact skills, he could be a great fit in Coors Field when the time comes. Until then, he’ll be a name to watch all throughout the rest of his time in the minor leagues.