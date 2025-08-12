Three Rockies Prospects From 2025 Draft Class Get Assigned Their Affiliate Teams
The Colorado Rockies are in quite a predicament when it comes to building their franchise.
While they have quite a few young, promising talents, the team has just not managed to produce whatsoever in 2025 at the big league level.
Despite some signs of improvement following the All-Star break, it ultimately has not been enough to put the team in a good position to avoid the single-season losing record set by the Chicago White Sox last year.
On the bright side, the team had a strong 2025 MLB draft, putting together a class of talent that should be able to help push the franchise in the right direction over the next few years.
With Ethan Holliday being the headliner of the class, he should get a significant amount of attention over the next few weeks and beyond as he gets set to make his professional debut.
The other prospects in the class were also strong picks in many cases, with the team building an all-around well-balanced group of selections. While they may still be years away from being promoted to the MLB level, it bodes well that the team has some hope for the future of these young players.
Now that they have had a chance to settle and finalize their contracts, the first ones of the bunch are being assigned to their affiliate teams as they work their way to The Show.
Which Rockies Prospects Were Assigned New Teams?
According to a report from Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the club's 30th-ranked prospect, Tanner Tach, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2025 draft, will be joining Holliday at Single-A Fresno.
In a follow-up report, Harding noted that seventh-ranked prospect and 2025 competitive balance selection Max Belyeu will join the High-A Spokane Indians, as will 20th-ranked prospect and 2025 third-round pick Ethan Hedges.
This is a pretty strong group of talent, with multiple early selections being given their assignments to try and move towards an MLB promotion.
Belyeu and Hedges both being assigned to High-A early speaks highly of their talent and experience, and hopefully they will be able to settle into this new professional setting well.
Holliday starting out in Single-A gives him a long runway to work with as he builds up to an MLB promotion someday. With how talented and young he is, it is clear the franchise wants to give him the opportunity to work with a lower level first and ensure he is ready for the next group of competition.