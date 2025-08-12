Colorado Rockies On SI

Three Rockies Prospects From 2025 Draft Class Get Assigned Their Affiliate Teams

Three Colorado Rockies prospects from their 2025 draft class are set to make their professional debuts in the coming days after getting assigned their affiliate teams.

Jeremy Trottier

Tanner Thach heads to second base as UNCW faced The College of Charelston in the CAA Finals Sunday. Mat 26, 2024.
Tanner Thach heads to second base as UNCW faced The College of Charelston in the CAA Finals Sunday. Mat 26, 2024. / Ken Oots/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies are in quite a predicament when it comes to building their franchise.

While they have quite a few young, promising talents, the team has just not managed to produce whatsoever in 2025 at the big league level.

Despite some signs of improvement following the All-Star break, it ultimately has not been enough to put the team in a good position to avoid the single-season losing record set by the Chicago White Sox last year.

On the bright side, the team had a strong 2025 MLB draft, putting together a class of talent that should be able to help push the franchise in the right direction over the next few years.

With Ethan Holliday being the headliner of the class, he should get a significant amount of attention over the next few weeks and beyond as he gets set to make his professional debut.

The other prospects in the class were also strong picks in many cases, with the team building an all-around well-balanced group of selections. While they may still be years away from being promoted to the MLB level, it bodes well that the team has some hope for the future of these young players.

Now that they have had a chance to settle and finalize their contracts, the first ones of the bunch are being assigned to their affiliate teams as they work their way to The Show.

Which Rockies Prospects Were Assigned New Teams?

Max Belyeu
Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to a report from Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the club's 30th-ranked prospect, Tanner Tach, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2025 draft, will be joining Holliday at Single-A Fresno.

In a follow-up report, Harding noted that seventh-ranked prospect and 2025 competitive balance selection Max Belyeu will join the High-A Spokane Indians, as will 20th-ranked prospect and 2025 third-round pick Ethan Hedges.

This is a pretty strong group of talent, with multiple early selections being given their assignments to try and move towards an MLB promotion.

Belyeu and Hedges both being assigned to High-A early speaks highly of their talent and experience, and hopefully they will be able to settle into this new professional setting well.

Holliday starting out in Single-A gives him a long runway to work with as he builds up to an MLB promotion someday. With how talented and young he is, it is clear the franchise wants to give him the opportunity to work with a lower level first and ensure he is ready for the next group of competition.

More Rockies News

feed

Published |Modified
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News