Rockies Top Pick Ethan Holliday Joins Single-A Team, Set To Make Professional Debut
The Colorado Rockies have had a brutal 2025 campaign in pretty much every aspect possible.
While their hitting has woken up a bit following the MLB All-Star break, it ultimately is too little, too late, especially considering their pitching staff has been struggled immensely in the same time span.
One of the only positives surrounding the franchise in the immediate future is that they have a young core of talent to build around: Ezequiel Tovar, Hunter Goodman and the newest addition to the list, Ethan Holliday.
Projected as one of, if not the best, prospects in the 2025 MLB draft by many analysts, Holliday has the family pedigree to be an outstanding player and has already proven to be an exceptional prospect during his prep career.
Now, having been selected by the Rockies at No. 4 overall, he will get his professional journey started to show the organization why he was worthy of his draft pick.
With the small amount of time preparing the players to pack up and get ready for the pros, Holliday is no exception, as his professional baseball debut is now set up and scheduled for the near future.
When and Where Will Holliday Be Making His Pro Debut?
According to a report from Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Holliday could be making his professional baseball debut on Aug. 12, joining the Single-A Fresno Grizzlies.
While it is not yet guaranteed his first bit of playing time will come in this game specifically, it can be assumed that the franchise will want to see him as much as possible in the coming days, so there is a chance he gets on the field.
Multiple other draft selections and prospects moved around the league on Aug. 12, too, as their debuts were also scheduled. That makes the next few weeks an intriguing time for baseball fans.
The opportunity to watch new draft selections get their first reps in the farm system is a huge deal, and it's something that only comes around once a year until they find themselves promoted.
With Holliday only being 18 years old, odds are he will be given a bit more time than usual prospects to adjust to the professional game before that first promotion eventually comes. But this is a great chance for the young talent to prove his value right now and show fans why there is hope down the road for the franchise.