What Is Rockies Contingency Plan for Ethan Holliday in 2025 MLB Draft?
The Colorado Rockies have four selections in the top 77 of the 2025 MLB draft, which they will be using to help restock their farm system.
One of the reasons they are finding such a lack of success at the Major League level is because they haven’t been developing and producing many foundational pieces in the minor leagues to build around.
The Rockies look to have at least one in catcher Hunter Goodman, and they are hoping shortstop Ezequiel Tovar can get healthy and regain the form he showed during a breakout 2024 campaign.
Who is Colorado setting its sights on with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft?
If things shake out correctly for the Rockies, they would love to be in a position to select prep shortstop Ethan Holliday out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla.
His pedigree is excellent as the son of seven-time All-Star and former Colorado star outfielder Matt Holliday and the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman, Jackson Holliday.
However, there is no guarantee that he will be available when the Rockies come on the clock.
Holliday is still in the mix to be selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Nationals. While the next two teams in the order -- the Los Angles Angels and Seattle Mariners -- aren't expected to select him, it's hard to predict what will happen.
Should he be off the board by the time Colorado is set to pick, what direction could the franchise go in?
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN shared three names who could pique their interest.
“Most industry chatter is that the Rockies will take a pitcher, with Florida State's Jamie Arnold and Oklahoma's Kyson Witherspoon, the two pitchers they are tied to that should still be on the board. Some think the Rockies would take Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette,” McDaniel wrote.
A look at how the draft could unfold for the Rockies could be determined by whoever is selected at No. 4.
Historically, they are a franchise that mixes position players and pitchers with their top picks, not leaning one way or the other predominantly.
They also have to be enamored with Holliday to have him so highly ranked on their prospect board.
Colorado isn’t a franchise that has selected high school players very often.
In the last three drafts, they haven’t used a selection in the top 10 rounds on a prep player, which goes to show just how special they believe Holliday to be.
