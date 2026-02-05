Rockies Add Strong Catcher Depth Option Behind Hunter Goodman
The Colorado Rockies have a clear star in catcher Hunter Goodman, who broke out as much as any player could in 2025. Smashing 31 home runs, driving in 91 RBIs, and doing so while hitting .278 at the dish, the Rockies sent Goodman to the All-Star game for the first of many representations.
But just because Goodman is turning out to be a terrific middle-round draft pick, it doesn't mean that he's not going to need days off from time to time. Colorado kept that and the potential of injury in mind by adding another defensive replacement who could find his way to the MLB roster for opening day.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Rockies Add Former Athletics Catcher, Kyle McCann
Announced earlier this week by MLB.com's Thomas Harding, the Rockies have signed former Athletics catcher Kyle McCann to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training.
McCann made his MLB debut in 2024 and looked promising for the short time he played. Collecting five home runs, 15 RBIs, and hitting .236 at the plate in 54 games, McCann finished the season with a 0.2 WAR. He did struggle behind the dish, causing four errors in 324 innings.
Spending 2025 in the Mexican League, where he hit .319 with eight home runs and drove in 34 RBIs in 34 games, the Rockies are bringing him back to the MLB with an opportunity to make the roster. He will have to compete against Braxton Fulford for the role of backup catcher.
Goodman is likely to play in more than 140 games this season, and it is likely that McCann begins the season at Triple-A. However, the Rockies' hand would be forced if he shows he can produce at the minor league level after the season in the Mexican League; he could easily find his way to Colorado.
In his minor league career, McCann did struggle in consistent hitting, holding a .233 batting average across four seasons in the minors. He did hit 55 home runs, though, and he did play better at the catching position in the Mexican League last season, only committing one error, as well as getting time at first base.
The upside is there and Colorado will need all they can get to help the cause in getting this franchise back to a respectable regular season record. Goodman will hold down the fort, but McCann could be the reinforcement type player the Rockies, and McCann himself, needed.