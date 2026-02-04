All-Star Lands Twice on Rockies All-Time Single-Season ERA Rankings
The Colorado Rockies have one of the worst reputations in the Major Leagues, but that doesn't take away from the talent they've acquired over the years. While they aren't particularly known for their dominant arms, not all hope is lost for the Rockies.
Using baseball-reference.com, we've compiled the ballclub's top five pitchers based on the all-time single-season ERA rankings. This only takes into consideration those who have played for Colorado. Unsurprisingly, one of their former right-handers stamped his name on this list twice.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
5. Ubaldo Jiménez (3.47 ERA in 2009)
Jiménez made his MLB debut with the Rockies in September 2006, going on to spend six years with the ball club before being traded to the Cleveland Guardians in July 2011. During his time in Colorado, he logged a combined 3.66 ERA and a 1.284 WHIP.
However, one of his most productive seasons came in 2009, when he recorded a 3.47 ERA and 198 strikeouts across 218 innings pitched through 33 starts. Although his career didn't end with the Rockies, he still has his name stamped into franchise history.
4. Jhoulys Chacín (3.47 ERA in 2013)
Chacín has been around the block throughout his 14-year career in the Major Leagues. He made his debut in 2009 with Colorado, and remained there for six seasons. During that stint, he, too, registered a 3.47 ERA, but in 2013. Along with his 3.47 ERA, he logged 126 strikeouts across 197.1 innings pitched through 31 starts.
His time with the Rockies came to an end in April 2015 when he signed as a free agent with the Guardians. Over the years, he's played around the map, but he ultimately found his way back to Colorado in April 2021 to play two more seasons in the Major Leagues.
3. Antonio Senzatela (3.44 ERA in 2020)
Senzatela made his professional debut with the Rockies in 2017. Still with the franchise today, he now has nine years under his belt. 2020 marked his strongest year on the mound, registering a career-best 3.44 ERA across 73.1 innings pitched in 12 starts.
He finished his 2025 campaign with a 6.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 130.0 innings pitched in 30 game 23 of which he started. He has struggled with persistent injuries, putting a damper on his career.
2. Ubaldo Jiménez (2.88 ERA in 2010)
Once again, Jiménez lands himself among Colorado's all-time best pitchers in terms of ERA. While 2009 was certainly a successful year for the right-hander, 2010 was even better. He wrapped up his campaign with a 2.88 ERA and 214 strikeouts across 221.2 innings pitched through 33 starts.
Although he signed back with the Rockies in February 2020, the ballclub released him in July 2020. 2017 marked his last year playing professionally.
1. Kyle Freeland (2.85 ERA in 2018)
That brings us to Kyle Freeland at No. 1. The southpaw was picked eighth overall in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft, kicking off his career with Colorado; he has played for them ever since.
He's widely considered the ace of the franchise, but his most prominent year came early on, during his second campaign in 2018. By the end of the year, he had registered a 2.85 ERA and 173 strikeouts across 202.1 innings pitched through 33 starts. Now entering his 10th season with the Rockies, fans are hoping that he'll be able to help the ballclub overcome its grim reputation.