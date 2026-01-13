How Rockies Pitching Coach's Altitude Experience Can Help Pitching Prospects
Developing elite pitchers at 5,280 feet has always been the Rockies' biggest challenge. With new pitching coach Alon Leichman and promising young arms, Colorado seems to finally have a real plan to solve it.
Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported that Leichman brings Pacific Coast League experience from coaching at Triple-A Tacoma, where he regularly dealt with high-altitude venues in Albuquerque and Salt Lake City. His familiarity with thin air gives Colorado something they've never had before.
The physics problem is brutal and unforgiving. Breaking balls lose two to four inches of movement at Coors Field compared to sea level. Four-seam fastballs drop three to four inches less. Jon Gray and Darren Holmes both complained their breaking balls didn't work in Denver.
Chase Dollander became the latest casualty in 2025. The former ninth overall pick posted a 6.52 ERA across 98 innings after dominating Double-A with a 2.25 ERA. His curveball looked elite in Hartford but mediocre in Denver.
Getting Dollander's development back on track is crucial for the rebuild. MLB insiders believe the Rockies are heading in the right direction with their coaching changes, and the new approach could make the difference.
How Leichman's Altitude Experience Changes Everything
Previous Rockies pitching coaches learned about Coors Field after taking the job. Leichman already knows what works and what doesn't at elevation. He coached against high-altitude ballparks dozens of times.
His Miami stint added modern approaches like dugout-based pitch calling and live batting practice between starts. Combining innovation with altitude knowledge creates a development system Colorado has never attempted before.
Leichman committed fully to the Rockies by withdrawing from the 2026 World Baseball Classic with Team Israel. That dedication signals he's building something long-term, not just patching holes for one season.
The approach will get tested immediately on prospects like Brody Brecht. The former Iowa Hawkeyes two-sport athlete brings a power fastball that touches 101 mph, exactly the type of pitch that plays up at altitude.
Why Power Arms Can Actually Thrive at Altitude
Brecht's elite velocity creates a unique advantage in thin air. With less air resistance at 5,280 feet, his fastball carries an extra perceived velocity boost that makes it even harder to hit.
The Rockies see Brecht as a potential breakout candidate if he can harness his athleticism and command. His football background at Iowa gave him exceptional body control and competitive fire that translates well to pitching.
Unlike Dollander, Brecht enters 2026 knowing he'll spend time at Triple-A Albuquerque refining his approach. That elevation match between Albuquerque and Denver gives prospects a real testing ground for altitude-specific development.
Brecht represents the pitcher-first strategy the front office has embraced. General Manager Josh Byrnes outlined the plan to prioritize internal development over expensive free agents. The Rockies added Michael Lorenzen on an $8 million deal for stability, but young arms are the priority.
Whether this approach works becomes clear fast. Spring training games begin Feb. 20. By Opening Day on March 26, we'll know if Leichman's altitude expertise translates to actual results or just sounds good on paper.