Rockies Risk on This Prospect Could Pay Off with Breakout Season in 2026
After suffering a hideous 2025 campaign, the Colorado Rockies have been navigating a fairly quiet offseason. While other franchises across the nation have been announcing groundbreaking moves and free agent signings, the Rockies remain huddled together as the front office comes up with a game plan ahead of their 2026 campaign.
Colorado is fortunate to have some promising young talent on the rise, including its top five prospects Ethan Holliday, Charlie Condon, Cole Carrigg, Robert Calaz and Brody Brecht. Fortunately, these players will have plenty to offer the franchise down the road once they gain more experience and continue developing. However, one prospect, in particular, is predicted to have a breakout season sooner rather than later.
Is Breakout Season Coming for Brody Brecht?
The Rockies' decision to bring 23-year-old right-hander Brody Brecht aboard was considered a risky move. As noted by MLB.com, "With stuff as electric as anyone in the class, his command issues likely pushed him out of the first round, but the Rockies leapt at the chance to take him No. 38 overall."
In 2024, Colorado drafted him out of the University of Iowa. While in the minors this past season, he logged a 2.51 ERA across 61.0 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts through 20 starts.
According to a prediction made by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Brecht is on track for a breakout season next year. The potential ace is capable of delivering both a 70-grade fastball at 96-99 miles per hour and a 70-grade slider, which is described as being "virtually unhittable" up to 91 miles per hour. However, command continues to be an issue for him, but it isn't something that can't be turned around.
With his command and control still a heavy work in progress, he isn't quite ready to take center stage, but his time could be approaching. Ultimately, if he can address these key issues, he could grow into a lethal weapon for the Rockies, and at this point, Colorado could use any help it can get.
Sure, welcoming him aboard was a risk, but healthy risks are needed in order to move forward. The Rockies want to leave their dreadful season in the past, so now is the time to start focusing on ways to improve their situation heading into their next campaign. Fostering Brecht's talent is one way to do that, and would likely pay off rather quickly.