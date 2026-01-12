How Rockies Trading Josh Grosz Impacts Rise of Star Prospect Roldy Brito
It was not a trade heard around the world, but it certainly had an impact on the Colorado Rockies in several areas.
Colorado traded right-handed pitcher Josh Grosz to the Arizona Diamondbacks for center fielder Jake McCarthy. The deal was designed to give the Rockies more depth in the outfield. The price was Grosz, who was acquired from the New York Yankees as part of the Ryan McMahon trade last July.
At the time of the trade, he was considered one of the Rockies Top 30 prospects. When a deal like that happens, it creates a space that sites like MLB Pipeline must fill with the prospect just outside the Top 30. For Colorado, that had an impact on rising star Roldy Brito. He entered the Top 30, and not just at No. 30.
Roldy Brito’s Swift Rise
Per MLB Pipeline, Brito not only moved into the Top 30 but moved all the way to No. 16, even though he’s only played two professional seasons after he signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in January of 2024.
He's moved quickly through the Rockies organization since his signing. He spent 2024 in the Dominican Summer League and followed that up by coming stateside to play in both the Arizona complex league and with Class A Fresno last season.
In the DSL, he showed flashed of brilliance. He slashed .254/.360/.314 with no home runs and 26 RBI in 54 games. He stole 24 bases, as he showed off the speed that has emerged as his best asset in the scouting process.
Last season in 84 games he slashed .371/.444/.516 with four home runs and 38 RBI. He also stole 35 bases. The striking part was that his splits in the ACL and Class-A Fresno were almost identical. His slash, stolen base and power numbers didn’t take a step back when he arrived with the Grizzlies. They held steady.
It’s no surprise that Brito’s run tool grades out at 60 on a 20-80 scouting scale. The Rockies signed him for just $420,000 knowing that he would need time to grow into the rest. But emerging at Class-A by age 18 puts him a bit ahead of schedule. He’s a switch-hitter and with his speed he can play both infield and outfield. The Rockies have him listed at second based, but with his speed outfield seems like a better fit long-term.
Colorado appears to have coverage in the outfield for 2026, and Brito is a long-term bet. But, if he continues to progress at this rate, he could be an option for the Rockies sometime in 2028, which would make him a great addition at the Major League level.