Why Roldy Brito Could be Rockies’ Next Breakout Prospect in Minors
The Colorado Rockies have a lot of their plate right now, starting with selecting a new general manager. The franchise is down to two finalists.
Once the Rockies have made that hire, the new leadership will have to decide the future of interim manager Warren Schaeffer. Colorado could keep him or opt to make a new hire. Either would lead to new coaching changes. The Rockies have already parted ways with their pitching coach.
Then, the new GM will have to assess the talent across the organization, including the minor leagues. There, Baseball America (subscription required) selected a young player as the organization’s next breakout prospect — infielder/outfielder Roldy Brito.
On Rockies Prospect Roldy Brito
Brito is just 18 years old, but he’s one of those players that is starting to pick up steam professionally. As the site assessed his future, he still has work to do, but the raw materials lead it to believe that Brito could be a Major League option in the future.
“Brito shows above-average bat-to-ball skills and power with the ability to consistently find the barrel,” wrote Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes. “There are some red flags in Brito’s profile, however, including subpar angles and a swing-happy approach prone to expanding the zone. Despite this, Brito had very good expected outcomes this season due to his combination of contact and power.
Colorado signed Brito out of the Dominican Republic as part of its 2024 international signing class. Like most international players, he spent his first professional season in the Dominican Summer League. In 54 games he slashed .254/.360/.314 with a .674 OPS, including no home runs and 26 RBI.
That was enough to get him moved stateside this season. He began the year with the Rockies’ Arizona Complex League team, where he slashed .368/.445/.555 with a 1.000 OPS, including three home runs and 21 RBI. He also had 13 doubles and six triples.
That earned him a trip to Class-A Fresno, his first promotion to a full-season affiliate. He played in 33 games, as he slashed .375/.442/.463 with a .905 OPS, including one home run and 17 RBI. He also had seven doubles and a triple. In one game he had a career-high five hits.
In 84 games he slashed .371/.444/.516 with a .960 OPS with four home runs and 38 RBI. He also had 20 doubles and seven triples. That pushed his career professional slash to .328/.412/.441 with four home runs and 38 RBI.