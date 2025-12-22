How Vimael Machín Impacts Rockies’ Quest to Improve Infield Options
The Colorado Rockies still haven’t signed a free agent to a Major League deal. But they have their eye on a player with Major League experience.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported that Machín and the Rockies had agreed to terms on a minor league deal with an invitation to Major League spring training. The deal has not been formally announced by the Rockies. Most minor league signings aren’t officially announced by teams at this time of year.
Bringing in Machín gives the Rockies more competition in their infield as they enter their first season under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. He also fills a potential need for a utility player that can play multiple infield positions.
About Vimael Machín
Machín played just four games with the Baltimore Orioles last season, spending the rest of the season with Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Before that, he spent the 2024 season with Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican League and 2023 with Mariachis de Guadalajara. That was after the Philadelphia Phillies released him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after he slashed 235/.330/.339 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 52 games.
Most of the left-handed hitting infielder’s Major League experience was with the Athletics from 2020-22. In 112 games he slashed .208/.290/.261 with one home run and 14 RBI. He played 73 games in 2022. But he was designated for assignment at the end of the season and landed in Philly.
He was a 10th round pick of the Chicago Cubs in the 2015 MLB draft. He was selected by Philadelphia in the 2019 Rule 5 draft and then dealt to the Athletics for cash. He’s a light-hitting infielder with a solid glove who could make the opening-day roster. When assessing what the Rockies have on their depth chart, there is some daylight.
The Rockies’ infield could use some additional options, based on the depth chart. Blaine Crim is slotted in at first base while Kyle Karros is at third base. The release of Warming Bernabel removes him as the back-up for both. Machín isn’t a candidate to back up Crim, as he’s only played two games there. But he’s played the majority of his MLB games at third base, which makes him a potential backup to Karros.
In the middle of the infield, Machín has experience at both second and shortstop. That puts him in a fight with Ryan Ritter, the likely starter at second base, and Ezequiel Tovar, the likely starter at shortstop. Behind them are Tyler Freeman and Adael Amador. Freeman is entering arbitration and Amador is entering a critical season in his development.
The Rockies figure to keep five or six infielders, depending on how many catchers they keep. Machín figures to have to beat out Amador for a roster spot — and any other Rockies minor leagues that figure to compete for the job.