MLB Writer Explains Rockies Reason for Hope Under New Leadership
Coming off a third straight 100-loss season and one that saw the Colorado Rockies lose 119 games, there were significant changes made in the front office. Some might say that the changes have been long overdue for an organization that continues to head in the opposite direction.
However, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for the Rockies. In early November, they hired Paul DePodesta as the new president of baseball operations, and he brought Josh Byrnes on as his general manager. He also removed the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer and is rounding up his on-field staff as well as taking a deep and in-depth dive with the roster.
Some good young players could be considered building blocks for the future. How DePodesta goes about filling in with veterans through free agency or trades remains to be seen. However, given all that Colorado has been through, there seems to be some light beginning to shine at the end of the tunnel for Rockies fans.
Dayn Perry of CBS Sports has some reason for hope for MLB's worst teams in 2026. Colorado's was centered around DePodesta and the long job he has in front of him over the next couple of seasons.
"Narrowly avoiding the record for most losses in a season prompted sweeping changes in Denver, and finally the front office is in the process of being modernized under new lead decision-maker Paul DePodesta. It'll be some time before DePodesta's efforts to play catch up yield fruit and the Rockies matter again in the standings, but that the process is underway is encouraging for an organization that was far too insular for far too long,'' wrote Perry.
Nobody is expecting Colorado to compete in 2026 or maybe even 2027. Playing in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres is hard enough. Coors Field is not exactly a free agent destination that a lot of starting pitchers have circled, either.
It could be a destination for a player looking to improve his value in terms of hitting, and DePodesta should be open to signing some veterans looking for a bounce-back season. If things work out, flipping them at the deadline for prospects is a route he could go. Regardless, DePodesta has a long road in front of him, and it's going to take time. However, there is nowhere to go but up, and Colorado will get there over time.