MLB Writer Links Interesting Free Agent Option That Rockies Need
It has been a quiet offseason for the Colorado Rockies and the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta. He was hired in November and got a late start in planning for 2026.
Coming off a third straight 100-loss season, which was a 119-loss season, the new Rockies boss has a long road in front of him in terms of rebuilding. One look at the roster and there is a need just about everywhere, from the starting pitching to the end of the bench.
One position that needs an upgrade is at the corner infield spots. At first base, Colorado could use a player who provides some power, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report linked a veteran as a potential fit.
Bleacher Report Lists Nathaniel Lowe as Potential Fit With Rockies
First base is clearly a need for DePodesta and the Rockies after some internal decisions, and Reuter listed veteran Nathaniel Lowe as a free agent target.
"After non-tendering Michael Toglia and waiving Warming Bernabel, the Rockies do not have a returning option at first base, and they represent an attractive landing spot for some of the veteran options still looking for a regular role. Nathaniel Lowe, Rhys Hoskins, and Ty France are all speculative targets, while Ryan Mountcastle also makes sense as a trade target,'' Reuter wrote.
Over his seven-year career, Lowe has bounced around among four teams, beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays, then playing for the Texas Rangers, and he split last season between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. He was waived by the Nationals and claimed by the Red Sox, but was never the player Boston was hoping to get.
Lowe's best season came in 2022 with Texas, with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs while slashing .302/.358/.492. One year later, when the Rangers won the World Series, he had 17 home runs and drove in 82 runs, and was slashing .262/.360/.414. He had three home runs and six RBIs in the postseason.
As far as a fit with the Rockies, he would be the corner infielder that Colorado and DePodesta would like to add. He has the power that would fit well at Coors Field, and his home run numbers would take a jump from 2025, when he had 18 home runs between the Nationals and Red Sox.
Colorado has other free-agent options, like Rhys Hoskins and Ty France, but Lowe could be the cheaper option for DePodesta, who is not expected to spend a ton of money this winter.