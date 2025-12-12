Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Pluck from Dodgers Organization Again with Hiring of New Hitting Coach

The Colorado Rockies have made a significant staffing hire.

September 20, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Brett Pill (6) in the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at AT&T Park.
September 20, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Brett Pill (6) in the dugout against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at AT&T Park. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have made another significant addition to their coaching staff and have landed the next hitting coach to hopefully come in and provide a boost to the offense.

According to an announcement directly from the team's communication department, Colorado has hired former big leaguer Brett Pill as their new Major League hitting coach. Pill has been with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization for more than half a decade and has served as the minor league hitting coordinator since 2023.

He spent from 2020 until the promotion as the hitting coach for Los Angeles' Double-A Tulsa affiliate a couple of years after his playing career came to an end. Given his pedigree, there's hope here that Pill will be able to come in and help the organization immensely.

Rockies Hiring Pill from Dodgers is Encouraging Development

Brett Pill of San Francisco Giants high fives teammates
Aug 22, 2013; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Brett Pill (6) celebrates with third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) after being batted in on a two run RBI ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

As simple as it sounds, hiring directly from an organization which has been the model franchise in sports over the last half decade while also weakening a division rival is a fairly sound strategy which could pay off.

Pill becomes the second major hiring from the Dodgers this offseason after new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta tabbed Josh Byrnes as his new general manager a couple of weeks back. Byrnes had spent over a decade in the Los Angeles front office prior to coming here.

While Byrnes was a very distinguished hire, the 41-year-old Pill has an impressive resume of his own. Before starting his coaching career and helping develop future World Series champions for the Dodgers, Pill had an extension playing career.

Pill Spent Several Seasons with Giants

Brett Pill of San Francisco Giants bats
Aug 3, 2013; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Brett Pill (6) at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay Rays defeated the San Francisco Giants 2-1. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

A seventh round selection in the 2006 MLB draft, Pill spent portions of three seasons with the San Francisco Giants in his MLB career. In that time, he slashed .233/.279/.404 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 111 games between 2011-2013.

Eventually winding up with the Kia Tigers of the KBO, Pill became a star in Korea and in 2015 slashed .325/.372/.517 with 22 home runs and 101 RBI, eventually retiring in 2017 after a spring training invite from the Detroit Tigers.

Though Pill did not have a Hall of Fame career as a player, he is developing an impressive coaching resume at a young age and now will get his first big league gig helping a lineup which desperately needs it.

If he can work the same magic he did with Los Angeles minor leaguers, perhaps the Rockies have just landed themselves a fantastic hitting coach.

