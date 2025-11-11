Paul DePodesta Shares Motives Behind Joining Rockies' Front Office
After enduring such a grueling 2025 season, the Colorado Rockies knew they needed to make some changes to their front office. They accepted the challenge early on, but their recent decisions have been questionable, to put it mildly.
Their latest hire was former Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta. After spending time with the National Football League, and particularly with one of the least successful football teams in the nation, the news of the Rockies' new hire was controversial.
DePodesta made it clear that he embraces the challenge of taking on Colorado, but what is his motivation behind wanting to help the franchise?
What Brings DePodesta to Colorado?
As controversial as DePodesta's hiring may have been, any and all help has been welcomed by Colorado at this point. Many fans aren't exactly thrilled with this decision, but what's done is done — now is the time to move forward.
A change was needed, and the DePodesta era could be exactly what Colorado needs, but considering how brutal their past few seasons have been, what makes the risky hire interested in the franchise?
"Well, I think it's a unique challenge, for a lot of different reasons," said DePodesta, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "Certainly people have talked about the ballpark and the altitude and things like that, but for me, one of the things that is most interesting about it is the impact it could have on so many people."
"One of the things I talk about all the time in professional sports is certainly we are in this to win and all those sorts of things, but what we're really in it for is creating moments for our fans," DePodesta continued, further reported by Saunders. "These moments that will live on in their lives, in their families' lives, where it makes this indelible impact. That's because you've won something, but to be able to do that in Denver, where the Rockies have such reach with their fans, and to do it in that environment, I just think would be incredibly special."
Getting the Rockies on their feet is no easy task, but perhaps DePodesta's fresh set of eyes will serve the franchise well. He made one thing crystal clear — there is the potential to make a major impact on Colorado and the Rockies community.
Fans are hoping that DePodesta will be able to offer new insight and help build a strong culture around the franchise, but he will undoubtedly face challenges, both expected and unexpected, along the way.