Colorado Rockies On SI

Paul DePodesta Shares Motives Behind Joining Rockies' Front Office

The Colorado Rockies' new hire Paul DePodesta has some interesting motives behind working with the franchise.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, left, talks with managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, left, talks with managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

After enduring such a grueling 2025 season, the Colorado Rockies knew they needed to make some changes to their front office. They accepted the challenge early on, but their recent decisions have been questionable, to put it mildly.

Their latest hire was former Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta. After spending time with the National Football League, and particularly with one of the least successful football teams in the nation, the news of the Rockies' new hire was controversial.

DePodesta made it clear that he embraces the challenge of taking on Colorado, but what is his motivation behind wanting to help the franchise?

What Brings DePodesta to Colorado?

Two men in brown jackets and black pants standing on a green field next to players in brown and red uniforms.
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

As controversial as DePodesta's hiring may have been, any and all help has been welcomed by Colorado at this point. Many fans aren't exactly thrilled with this decision, but what's done is done — now is the time to move forward.

A change was needed, and the DePodesta era could be exactly what Colorado needs, but considering how brutal their past few seasons have been, what makes the risky hire interested in the franchise?

"Well, I think it's a unique challenge, for a lot of different reasons," said DePodesta, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "Certainly people have talked about the ballpark and the altitude and things like that, but for me, one of the things that is most interesting about it is the impact it could have on so many people."

"One of the things I talk about all the time in professional sports is certainly we are in this to win and all those sorts of things, but what we're really in it for is creating moments for our fans," DePodesta continued, further reported by Saunders. "These moments that will live on in their lives, in their families' lives, where it makes this indelible impact. That's because you've won something, but to be able to do that in Denver, where the Rockies have such reach with their fans, and to do it in that environment, I just think would be incredibly special."

Getting the Rockies on their feet is no easy task, but perhaps DePodesta's fresh set of eyes will serve the franchise well. He made one thing crystal clear — there is the potential to make a major impact on Colorado and the Rockies community.

Fans are hoping that DePodesta will be able to offer new insight and help build a strong culture around the franchise, but he will undoubtedly face challenges, both expected and unexpected, along the way.

More Rockies On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/News