Pirates Claim Former Rockies Pitcher in Surprising Roster Move
The Colorado Rockies recently waived right handed pitcher Dugan Darnell. This comes as a big surprise to fans. Darnell was a fan favorite for his creative path to the big leagues. The former Rockie has now been claimed off of waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It is known by now that Colorado’s pitching staff simply did not get the job done during the 2025 campaign. However, Dugan Darnell was somewhat of a bright spot in his limited action this year. Darnell appeared in nine games for the Rockies. The righty finished with a record of 1-0 and posted a 3.86 ERA.
Although Darnell was plagued by injuries, it is still confusing as to why the Rockies let him go. In his minor league career, Darnell has a record of 21-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 200 appearances. The 28-year-old hurler has been in the league since 2021 and has been impressive.
Colorado is going through major front office changes and this could be what ultimately led to Darnell’s release. The promising right-hander will take his talents to Pittsburgh, which needs pitching help as well.
Darnell’s Story and What is Next
Dugan Darnell may have one of the most unorthodox paths to the majors in recent memory. Darnell played at Adrian College, which is a D3 school in Adrian, Michigan. After finishing his senior year, he ultimately went undrafted.
After going undrafted, Darnell assumed his baseball career was over and got a finance job in Chicago. It was in 2021 when he received the call to pursue his dream once more.
Dugan’s journey to the big leagues was not easy whatsoever. During his time with Colorado, he made stops at Indy Ball, the USPBL, Rockies Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Winter Ball, and Triple-A, before finally reaching the majors on August 1, 2025. While Darnell did not start his career right out of college, he is still only 28 and has a bright future ahead of him.
As for the Rockies, they will continue working towards making hires in their front office. Once the decisions are made, they will look to find a replacement for Darnell and attempt to improve their pitching staff for the upcoming season.